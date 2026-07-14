Martin's Famous Potato Rolls & Bread Honored with Dot Foods Quality and Service Award

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., a leading manufacturer of premium baked goods—including their iconic Martin's Potato Rolls—is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the "Dot Foods 2025 Quality and Service Award." This prestigious recognition celebrates Martin's unwavering dedication to product quality, service excellence, and partnership integrity within the foodservice industry.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., a leading manufacturer of premium baked goods—including their iconic Martin’s Potato Rolls—is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the “Dot Foods 2025 Quality and Service Award.” This prestigious recognition celebrates Martin's unwavering dedication to product quality, service excellence, and partnership integrity within the foodservice industry.

The Dot Foods Quality and Service Award is presented annually to suppliers who demonstrate exceptional performance in product consistency, on-time delivery, and overall partnership value. Recipients are evaluated based on rigorous criteria including:

Product quality and food safety standards

Order accuracy and fulfillment reliability

Communication and collaborative problem-solving

Adaptability to evolving customer needs

"Receiving this quality award from North America's largest less-than-truckload consolidator in the food industry is a tremendous honor for our team at Martin's," says Samantha Ehrhart, Quality Assurance and Food Safety Manager for Martin's. "We are committed to producing the finest baked products using time-honored recipes and the highest quality ingredients. This recognition from such a respected industry partner validates the hard work and dedication of everyone on our team."

In an era where supply chain reliability and product consistency are more critical than ever, the Dot Foods Quality and Service Award sets the benchmark for excellence in foodservice distribution. Martin's has been a partner with Dot since 2020 and has received the award twice in that time span. Martin's receipt of this award reflects broader industry trends, such as supplier accountability, partnership over transactions, and consumer expectations. Distributors like Dot Foods are holding suppliers to higher standards that directly impact restaurant and foodservice operator success. As restaurants face pressure to deliver consistent guest experiences, supply chain partners play an increasingly vital role in quality control. This consistency and high-impact customer service can only happen through partnerships and collaborative relationships that are recognized through this award.

"Martin's is an exceptional business partner, delivering best-in-class fill rates, data sharing, communication, and collaborative growth," says Neil Huber, business development manager at Dot Foods. "Like Dot, Martin's demonstrates that business is more than just transactions. They bring a personal, passionate approach to every partnership that truly sets them apart. We congratulate them on being a 2025 Quality and Service Award winner."

About Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution, both in the US and around the world. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

About Dot Foods and Dot Transportation

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 130,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers, making it North America's largest less-than-truckload consolidator in the food industry. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U.S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.