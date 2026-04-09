MARTIN'S® FAMOUS POTATO ROLLS JOINS PEBBLE BEACH FOOD & WINE AS A PROUD SPONSOR FOR THE FESTIVAL'S 15TH ANNIVERSARY

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, maker of the beloved Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious Pebble Beach Food & Wine festival, taking place April 9–12, 2026, along the iconic Monterey coastline in Pebble Beach, California. This milestone marks Martin's first-ever sponsorship of this type of food festival on the West Coast, reflecting the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to bringing its premium rolls and bread to food lovers across the country.

Pebble Beach Food & Wine is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier food and wine festivals. Returning for its milestone 15th year, the event transforms the legendary Monterey coastline into a vibrant stage for culinary visionaries, bringing together world-class chefs, acclaimed winemakers, and industry legends for an unforgettable weekend of rare pours, remarkable plates, immersive tastings, seminars, and one-of-a-kind coastal experiences.

As part of its sponsorship, Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread will be featured at tasting events, as well as three signature festival events:

High Tide presented by Palo Alto Networks

Sauced: An Italian Walk-Around hosted by Gabe Bertaccini and Rocco DiSpirito

Burgers and Barrels hosted by Josh Capon

"We are incredibly proud to sponsor one of the most celebrated culinary events in the nation. Pebble Beach Food & Wine represents the kind of premium experience that reflects Martin's brand and quality products. We can't wait for guests to experience our rolls alongside the extraordinary food and talent this festival brings together," says Wendy Cowan, Martin's marketing manager.

Martin's recent expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide, as well as all Smart & Final locations across the western United States, has made the brand more accessible than ever before to consumers from coast to coast. The Pebble Beach Food & Wine sponsorship is a natural next step, allowing Martin's to introduce its signature soft, golden rolls and high-quality breads to the nation's most discerning culinary audience.

About Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.