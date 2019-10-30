Martin's Point Health Care Earns 5 Stars Among Nation's Highest-Quality Medicare Advantage Plans for 2020

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries living in Maine and New Hampshire have access to one of the very few Medicare Advantage contracts in the country to earn 5 out of 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2020. Portland-based Martin's Point Generations Advantage Select plan has earned the highest-possible Overall Plan Rating for quality and service awarded nationally to Medicare Advantage plans.

"At Martin's Point, we're committed to improving the health of our community and are incredibly proud to offer a 5-Star plan to our friends and neighbors here in Maine and New Hampshire," said Dr. David Howes, President and CEO of Martin's Point Health Care. "We share this recognition with over 50,000 Generations Advantage members who took an active role in their own health, our dedicated employees, and over 15,000 network providers who delivered excellent care to our members. Achieving this rating was truly a team effort and we could not have done this alone."

CMS publishes their Star Ratings during the Medicare Annual Enrollment period each year to help seniors compare the level of health care quality and service offered by Medicare Advantage plans. While CMS rated over 400 Medicare Advantage contracts nationwide this year, only an elite group of 20, including the Martin's Point Generations Advantage LPPO contract, earned the distinction of a 5-Star Overall Plan Rating. The overall rating is based on nearly 50 care and service quality measures across categories including customer service, member experience, management of chronic conditions, how the plan helps members stay healthy, prescription drug services, and more. The Martin's Point Generations Advantage HMO-style contract earned a 4.5-Star rating for 2020.

"This rating reflects our commitment to partner with our members and the greater health community to deliver the highest-quality care and service possible," said Heather Mullen, Chief Operating Officer for Health Plans at Martin's Point. "As a local health plan, our dedication to keeping our family members, neighbors, and friends as healthy as possible is what sets us apart."

Martin's Point Generations Advantage plans are the most popular in Maine, serving over 50,000 Medicare beneficiaries, with Medicare Star Ratings among the highest in the state for over nine years.

Receiving Medicare's highest quality rating means that beneficiaries in Maine and New Hampshire may enroll in this 5-Star Generations Advantage plan throughout 2020, not only during Medicare's annual enrollment period (which runs from October 15 – December 7 each year).

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point is a not-for-profit health care organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point offers Medicare Advantage and TRICARE® health plans – Generations Advantage serving Medicare beneficiaries in Maine and New Hampshire and the US Family Health Plan serving active-duty and retired military families in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Martin's Point also provides primary care services at seven health care centers from Brunswick, Maine to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Disclaimers

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For plan year 2020, Generations Advantage LPPO plan (Contract H1365) received a 5-Star Overall Rating. The Generations Advantage HMO plans (Contract H5591) earned a 4.5-Star Overall Rating. Visit www.Medicare.gov for more information. Martin's Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS, HMO SNP, Local and Regional PPO products. Enrollment in a Martin's Point Generations Advantage plan depends on contract renewal. Martin's Point Health Care complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

