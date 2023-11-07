Martin's Point Health Plans Receive Top Ratings

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martin's Point health plans portfolio, comprised of multiple plan types across different insurance sectors, has received top rankings in several nationally administered evaluations.

In September—Martin's Point received a 4.5 rating by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 2023. NCQA Health Plan Ratings evaluate and distribute information related to health plan quality and performance. The goal of the NCQA rating is to give plans a barometer to assess their current operating status to help ensure quality. 

The overall rating is the weighted average of a plan's HEDIS® and CAHPS® measure ratings, plus bonus points for plans with a current accreditation status as of June 30, 2023. The ratings help provide consumers with information that helps them select a high-quality health plan that best suits their needs.

Martin's Point Chief Operating Officer of Health Plans, Bernadette Di Re, said, "Nationally, only two plans (both commercial) received a perfect rating of 5, so this rating for our US Family Health Plan puts us in an elite group of plan administrators, and is a direct reflection of—and testament to—the care our members receive within the plan and across the network."

In October—for plan year 2024, Martin's Point achieved a 4.5-star rating for our Generations Advantage (GA) Medicare plans (HMO/HMO-POS and LPPO contracts) in Maine and New Hampshire. Martin's Point retains its position as one of the highest rated plan offerings in the region, with no other plans in Maine or New Hampshire receiving a 5-star rating this year. Nationally, only 31 plans earned 5 stars, as compared to 57 in 2023, and 74 in 2022, and no HMO, HMO-POS, or PPO-style MA or MAPD plans in Maine or New Hampshire achieved 5 stars for the 2024 plan year.

Martin's Point CEO, Paul Kasuba noted, "Earning these exceptional ratings—especially in this new environment of an increasingly competitive health plan marketplace and more stringent CMS star rating criteria—highlights our foundational commitment to our members, even in times of change."

More recently, Martin's Point Generations Advantage was named "Best Medicare Advantage Insurance Company for 2024" in Maine and New Hampshire by U.S. News & World Report.

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point provides primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit www.MartinsPoint.org for more.

