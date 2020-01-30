Martin's Potato Rolls Now Available in Texas Stores

Martin's is pleased to announce that their fresh baked products are now available in Austin and Houston, Texas, through H-E-B ® retail stores. At select H-E-B ® locations, customers can purchase a variety of Martin's products, including the "number one branded hamburger roll in America"*: Martin's Famous Sandwich Potato Rolls. Other products available include: Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin's Potato Bread, and Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread.

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have been a staple in Pennsylvania households since 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin turned their garage into a bakery and began selling their products in farmers markets. Since then, in its 60-plus years of existence, the company has grown and spread into a much larger retail market, covering most of the East Coast of the United States as well as cities such as Chicago, Nashville, and New Orleans. Martin's continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States and now Texas markets are included.

Martin's products have been available in the Austin area for foodservice venues through an independent operator since July 2015. The famous potato rolls have become very popular, where available in Texas, due to the texture and flavor profile that pairs very well with the iconic Texas barbeque and burger recipes. Martin's focuses on baking the best products by using the highest quality ingredients, such as high protein, unbleached wheat flour, real milk, potatoes, butter, and pure cane sugar. They refuse to use high fructose corn syrup and other cheaper ingredients because they believe that high quality ingredients make a better, tastier, healthier product. These premium ingredients result in a plush, slightly-sweet bun that complements both savory and sweet sandwiches and meals.

Not only is Martin's introducing delicious rolls and bread to the Austin and Houston area, but the company has also created new employment opportunities. "We have decided to open this region with company-owned routes and our own route sales employees who are hired from the local region," says Scott Heintzelman, vice president of finance and administration. "Martin's sets a high priority on providing the best customer service, and having employees from this area will emphasize our willingness to serve our H-E-B® customers."



With their focus on great service, high quality, and fresh products, Martin's only allows its fresh-baked products to be on store shelves an average of 3-4 days. This requires having a sales team who understands the importance of regular and top-notch service to the stores. Hiring talented people from the local Austin and Houston areas will help Martin's to achieve what it strives for in all of its markets: to ensure that customers are buying fresh, delicious products that exceed their expectations and make every meal into a "cherished eating experience."

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

*according to IRI sales data.

To learn more, visit www.MartinsLovesTexas.com.

