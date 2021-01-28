martinwolf M&A Advisors Acquires IT Exchangenet

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- martinwolf M&A Advisors (martinwolf) - a leading M&A Advisory firm exclusively focusing on middle-market IT Services, Solution Provider and Software companies - announced the acquisition of IT ExchangeNet (ITX), a leader in facilitating smaller mid-market IT M&A transactions. The combination of these two businesses creates a globally recognized provider of M&A advisory services for transactions spanning $5M to $500M.

ITX founder, Tim Mueller, will become President of martinwolf, and Marty Wolf will continue as Founder.

martinwolf and ITX each have more than 20 years of experience serving the IT mid-market community and together have successfully closed in excess of 200 transactions totaling $5B (USD) in value. In 2020 alone, the two firms closed a combined 16 transactions. Click here for a short video on the acquisition.

Looking back, martinwolf and ITX share a history of successful collaboration. ITX initially operated as a division of martinwolf under the Global IT M&A Forum brand, hosting marketplace events bringing together IT buyers and sellers. It was relaunched in 2013 by Marty Wolf and Tim Mueller—a former M&A Forum seller—to address the needs of smaller IT firms who were pursuing transactions, but did not require full advisory services.

martinwolf Founder Marty Wolf: "ITX is the perfect complement to martinwolf's world-class M&A advisory services. ITX has become a leader in smaller mid-market transactions. With this merger, IT businesses of all sizes have a single source for their M&A needs.

ITX CEO Tim Mueller: "We have a long history together, and by officially joining forces, martinwolf and ITX has the opportunity to provide clients an expanded portfolio. I'm excited to leverage our combined network of buyers and sellers to create even more value in the years ahead."

martinwolf Managing Director and LMM Group head Seth Collins: "Recognizing the strong overlap between martinwolf's LMM Group and ITX, it's clear that this combination will create a powerful market leader in the smaller middle market."

About martinwolf: Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with an office in New York, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services, IT Supply Chain, and Software space. Since 1997, its team has completed more than 180 transactions in over 20 countries, and sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies.

For more information: https://www.martinwolf.com

About IT ExchangeNet: Founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals, and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, IT ExchangeNet (ITX) is an organized and efficient marketplace for owners of small mid-market IT businesses seeking buyers or strategic partners. With a network of more than 30,000 global IT decision makers, ITX brings together buyers and sellers of Managed IT Services, MSSPs, Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, and Software firms.

For more information: www.itexchangenet.com.

