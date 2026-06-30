Martis Capital, Healthcare-Focused PE Firm, Acquires Majority Stake in Healthcare Marketing, Communications, and Media Agency Deerfield Group

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a private equity firm focused exclusively on the middle market healthcare industry, today announced it has acquired a majority equity stake in Deerfield Group, a leading marketing, communications, and media partner for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Founders and members of the Deerfield Group management team retain significant ownership interest in the company.

Deerfield Group, based in the Philadelphia area, has increased revenue by more than 30 percent annually since 2017. The strategic majority investment from Martis Capital will provide Deerfield Group with additional resources to accelerate the expansion of its capabilities, bolster current offerings, and develop new technology solutions to continue supporting healthcare and pharma clients at all stages of the lifecycle.

"We are investing in Deerfield Group because it has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of healthcare, integrated marketing, media, communications and technology," said Mario Moreno, managing partner at Martis Capital. "The Deerfield team is a trusted partner to clients and has a strong reputation for strategy, responsiveness, execution, and results. We see meaningful opportunity to support Deerfield in delivering high-value growth for clients across the biotech and pharma ecosystem."

"Deerfield is entering this next chapter from a position of strength as we serve as the Agency of Intelligence for clients—bringing together the power of our human intelligence (HI) and expertise with artificial intelligence (AI) to create more strategic, more effective solutions at the pace of client innovation," said Frank Burrell, CEO of Deerfield Group. "Our clients consistently value Deerfield as a trusted, highly responsive partner that delivers strategy, creative, media and communications with the agility, senior-level attention, and efficiency that other agencies often struggle to match. With Martis, our focus will remain on providing flexible, high-touch collaboration while deepening our capabilities, strengthening our bench, advancing our analytics and AI-enabled solutions, and ensuring we continue to be the partner of choice for life science organizations ranging from early stage biotech to large pharma."

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Miami, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

About Deerfield Group

Deerfield Group is a fully integrated marketing, media, communications, and technology agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies. Deerfield's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations at all stages of the life cycle. The Company provides a full spectrum of services including insights and strategy, creative and digital, omnichannel marketing, media, public relations, data and analytics, sales enablement, and print management. The Company's Agency of Brand® model integrates these offerings to deliver marketing, media, communications, and digital solutions at scale. Learn more at DeerfieldGroup.com.

Media Contacts

For Martis Capital

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

[email protected]

For Deerfield Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Martis Capital