Martis Capital, Healthcare-Focused PE Firm, Names Phillip Campbell and David Zhang Principals, Jack Stoney VP

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, today announced three investment team promotions. Phillip Campbell and David Zhang have been named principals and Jack Stoney has been named vice president.

Campbell, who is based in Washington, DC, joined Martis in 2016 and helps lead the firm's investments in Amivie, Hospice Care, and ShareMD, among other firms. He has been previously involved in successful exits including Care Hospice and Centria Healthcare. Before Martis, Campbell was an associate at CIT Group and an analyst at HJ Sims, with a focus on healthcare.

Zhang, who is based in San Francisco, joined Martis in 2020 and helps lead the firm's investments in Alcanza Clinical Research and Rise Health. Before joining Martis he was an associate at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. He also worked for Calera Capital, where he focused on middle-market buyout investing. He started his career as an investment banking analyst for Barclays.

Stoney, who is based in Miami, joined Martis in 2020 and helps lead the firm's investments in Alcanza Clinical Research and Lighthouse Lab Services, among other firms. Before joining Martis he was an investment banking analyst for Fifth Third Securities and a financial planning analyst at Allianz.

"Phil, David and Jack have made numerous contributions to the Martis team and to our portfolio companies," said Martis Capital Managing Partner Mario Moreno. "We are pleased to recognize their achievements, which have been critical to our firm's success."

Based in Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Miami, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

