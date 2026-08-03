WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a private equity firm focused exclusively on the middle market healthcare sector, today announced two senior appointments. Lindsey Zolet has been named chief financial officer and Anthony Tsai has been named chief compliance officer and director of finance.

Martis Capital, Healthcare-Focused PE Firm, Names Lindsey Zolet and Anthony Tsai to Executive Roles. Martis Capital, Healthcare-Focused PE Firm, Names Lindsey Zolet and Anthony Tsai to Executive Roles.

Zolet joined Martis Capital in 2021 as controller. Before Martis Capital, she was assistant controller for JMI Equity where she managed fund accounting and tax compliance for the software-focused growth equity firm. Earlier in her career, she was a tax associate for Ernst & Young. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Delaware.

Tsai joined Martis Capital in 2019 as controller and was named director of accounting in 2021. Before Martis Capital, he was manager of fund accounting for Capricorn Investment Group. Earlier in his career, he was a senior auditor for Deloitte's Financial Services Group. Tsai holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Arizona State University.

"Lindsey and Anthony have a deep understanding of our business and have been instrumental in supporting our finance and operations efforts," said Martis Capital Managing Partner Mario Moreno. "We are pleased to recognize their contributions to the firm as they take on these new leadership roles."

About Martis Capital

Martis Capital, with $2.4 billion in assets under management, is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented middle market healthcare companies. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

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SOURCE Martis Capital