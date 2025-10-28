Martus Solutions Defies SaaS Slowdown with Record Q3 and 68% ARR Growth

Record quarter underscores growing demand for tools that align teams, save time, and streamline decision-making.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions , a leading provider of budgeting, forecasting, and reporting software, announced its strongest quarter in company history, achieving 68% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and adding more new customers than in any prior quarter.

At a time when the software industry is contending with slower growth, Martus' momentum reflects a clear market signal: organizations are moving away from manual processes and complex legacy systems in favor of modern tools that are intuitive, collaborative, and built to scale.

Martus Solutions

Q3 by the Numbers

68% year-over-year ARR growth





14 new partners added (89 total worldwide)





39.7% YoY increase in customer installations





96.5% customer satisfaction (CSAT)

Simplicity that Scales

Finance leaders continue to face tighter budgets and rising expectations for speed and insight. Martus helps them move faster by connecting budgeting, forecasting, and reporting in one place, so teams can collaborate in real time and make decisions with clarity.

Customers who switch to Martus report that budgeting is up to 50% faster than using spreadsheets, saving teams time and money while providing faster, accurate data for mission-critical decision making.

"Financial clarity should never come at the cost of time or complexity. We're proving that speed, clarity, and collaboration can coexist," said Bill Cox, Founder and CEO of Martus Solutions. "Our mission has always been to help organizations spend less time managing data and more time leading with insight. When customers can go from kickoff to implementation in a few short weeks and see their budgeting time cut in half, that's transformation in real terms."

Expanding Partner Reach

In Q3, Martus' partner channel continued to accelerate, adding 14 new firms and strengthening its global network to 89 partners . The growing partner network allows Martus to reach more organizations—particularly in the nonprofit and mid-market sectors—where collaboration and accountability are key to financial health.

"Our partners are an extension of the Martus experience," said Taylor Macdonald, Chief Revenue Officer. "As our network grows, our priority is making sure every partner has the tools, training, and confidence to help clients transform their FP&A function faster and more effectively."

Innovation That Works

Martus continued to release meaningful product enhancements in Q3 designed to make financial management faster, smarter, and more intuitive for everyday users.

Key updates include: the ability to build budgets from trailing 12 months of actuals, statistical accounts for NetSuite users, and a refreshed, customizable interface for customers and partners.

Unlike traditional "big platform" updates that add layers of complexity, Martus' enhancements are rooted in customer feedback and focused on saving time, reducing rework, and empowering teams to make confident, data-driven decisions without needing an IT department to support the software.

Looking Ahead

With record-breaking growth, a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, and a customer base experiencing fast implementation and measurable impact, Martus is well positioned for continued momentum. The company remains focused on practical innovation, developing tools that simplify complexity, strengthen collaboration, and help organizations connect their financial decisions to their greater mission.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions delivers innovative, cloud-based budgeting, forecasting, and reporting tools designed to simplify financial management. Serving over 1,000 nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and businesses worldwide, Martus empowers financial teams to collaborate effectively, gain real-time insights, and drive strategic decisions. For more information, visit martussolutions.com .

