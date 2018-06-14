Marty Frame Named COO of WEST, a Williston Financial Group / Golden Gate Capital Holding

Prior to WEST, Frame was President of Realtors Property Resource, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS®. Before that role, he served as General Manager of Cyberhomes.com for Fidelity National Financial and Lender Processing Services, and was formerly the Chief Technology Officer of REALTOR.com for Move, Inc. Marty is a graduate of Yale University and has been regularly featured in lists of real estate industry leaders published by Inman News and T3 Sixty.

"We are very excited to have Marty join our team," said Steve Ozonian, CEO of Williston Financial Group. "It's rare to find someone with such great perspective and knowledge about all things real estate, but Marty is that guy. His expertise will be critical in helping WEST accomplish its goals of creating a new direction for real estate technology."

The move comes as WEST continues to create industry-leading technology to streamline and fully integrate the real estate process. Frame will focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions, product development, project coordination and all general operational activities for WEST.

"I've known Steve since I worked for him at REALTOR.com and I've followed WEST's success over the years," added Frame. "This is the perfect time to join the company and I'm excited by the incredible opportunity to create truly revolutionary products for the real estate industry leveraging the WEST platform."

WEST developed WFG National Title Company's MyHome, an online portal that was recently nominated for a 2018 Inman Innovator Award. The interactive experience guides home buyers and sellers through the purchase and escrow process, detailing each step of the transaction and notifying all parties as various activities are completed. Since its launch in 2017, over 100,000 transactions have been tracked through the MyHome portal. It is available in all markets where WFG has title offices in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Nevada and Washington. To learn more, visit https://poweredbywest.com/.

WEST, a Williston Financial Group / Golden Gate Capital holding, is rebuilding the real estate transaction from the ground up to be fast, secure, compliant and painless. Our goal is to improve the entire transaction for REALTORS®, brokerages and lenders… and most importantly, for the consumers they serve.

