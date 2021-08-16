Marty L. Davis Named Illinois Banker of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty L. Davis, President and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association's 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The award was presented by last year's Banker of the Year Thomas Broeckling, First National Bank of Steeleville, during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12.

Davis' banking career spans more than 35 years. He has a long history of community involvement and achievement and have been extremely active with the IBA. He began his tenure on the IBA Board of Directors nearly two decades ago and served as IBA Chair in 2012. Additionally, he has served on a number of IBA committees, including Ag, Annual Conference, Government Relations, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Illinois Bankers Business Services Board, Illinois Bankers Education Services Board, and the Illinois Bankers PAC Board.

Davis is heavily involved in lobbying Congress and the Illinois General Assembly on banking issues, making several visits each year to Washington, D.C., and Springfield to promote positive bank and financial industry legislation and further lobby against bills that would be detrimental to community banking. Davis and his bank are long-time PAC supporters, and Murphy-Wall has won the Illinois Bankers PAC Bank of the Year award multiple times, including the 2020 PAC award, which was given out at this year's Annual Conference.

Banker of the Year Davis believes business has a responsibility to look beyond profit and make a positive impact on society. He is or has served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Southern Illinois Real Estate Title Company, John A Logan College Foundation Board, and Elverado School District, and he is a charter member of the Perry County CEO program that assists students in attaining additional life skills. He works with numerous other local not-for-profits, charities and food banks assisting them in their endeavors.

He has served as President and CEO of Murphy-Wall since 2000, during which time the bank has grown from $63 million in assets to $150 million and has expanded from one facility to five facilities, growing it to a regional bank.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association

Related Links

www.ilbanker.com

