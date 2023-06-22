Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes: Empowering the Next Generation of Champions

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes is proud to announce its inaugural scholarship program, designed to support the educational aspirations of student-athletes across the United States. Established in honor of Marty Nothstein, the legendary track cyclist and dedicated conservationist, this scholarship aims to empower student-athletes to achieve their academic and athletic goals while fostering innovative thinking to address the challenges they face. The scholarship will provide a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving applicant, selected through an engaging essay competition.

As a former resident of Allentown and Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, Marty Nothstein has left an indelible mark on the world of sports and conservation. Starting his cycling journey at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, Nothstein went on to achieve remarkable success, securing World and Olympic records, National Championships, Pan Am Games Gold Medals, World Championships, and Olympic Medals. Now, he seeks to give back to the community that nurtured his talent and shaped his character through the Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes.

This scholarship is available to current student-athletes at universities across the United States, as well as high school student-athletes who are preparing to pursue a college degree. Applicants will be required to submit an essay of no more than 1,000 words, creatively addressing the following prompt: "Describe a challenge that student-athletes face and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes in that area."

To apply for the Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes, candidates are invited to visit the official scholarship website at https://martynothsteinscholarship.com/. The website provides detailed information about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, application process, and guidelines for the essay submission. The deadline to submit applications is October 15, 2023, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on November 15, 2023.

Marty Nothstein, the visionary behind this scholarship, recognizes that student-athletes face unique challenges that require thoughtful solutions. Beyond his athletic achievements, Nothstein has been an avid outdoorsman and dedicated conservationist. His commitment to protecting wildlife and preserving farmland has made a significant impact on the community. Previously serving as the director of development for the Ducks Unlimited Mid-Atlantic region, Nothstein continues to champion causes that enhance the environment and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE Marty Nothstein Scholarship