Marty O'Hara Joins Fast Growing Newfront Insurance

"We're extremely pleased to have a Principal of Marty's caliber joining our team," said Raphael Parker, the firm's Chief Growth Officer. "His track record and deep experience in both Benefits and Property and Casualty space is exactly what we are looking to build our business. From the moment we met Marty, his deep relationships and complete commitment to his clients was clear, and we are looking forward to his joining."

"What struck me was the team. The talent pool and collaborative process at Newfront are incredible," said Mr. O'Hara. "Newfront thinks big and has the ability to truly reimagine the business insurance experience. I wanted to be a part of it." Mr. O'Hara is based out of the Sacramento area and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

