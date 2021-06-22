Marty Patail to Lead Editorial Content & Strategy for SagaCity Media; Fiona McCann Takes Over as Editor in Chief of Portland Monthly

Mr. Patail will oversee the growing editorial teams of all the company's lifestyle publications including Sarasota Magazine, Seattle Met, Houstonia, and Portland Monthly . There, he will bring a heightened level of digital excellence, data-based precision around the hottest local trends, and best practice sharing across all its city brands.

Ms. McCann has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years with international organizations such as Reuters and national media in Ireland. Since moving to Oregon, she has reported on Portland's arts scene, politics, and community organizations. In 2015, she joined Portland Monthly as the arts and entertainment editor then promoted to deputy editor. Now, she takes the editorial reigns for the award-winning digital, social, and print publication as it expands and refines its premium local lifestyle content.

Just this year, Portland Monthly earned national acclaim for best city publication in the General Excellence Category as well as for best design, photography, and service features from the coveted 2021 City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) awards.

"Over the last six years of working with Fiona day-in and day-out, I have developed a deep respect for her vision, determination, and commitment both to the influencer city of Portland and to our mission of delivering the best in lifestyle journalism," said Mr. Patail who has held the position since 2019 after starting as a young research editor in 2010.

"As Portland Monthly looks to the future and contributes to the vibrancy, innovation, and change underway in the city, I can't think of a better person to lead the charge," added Mr. Patail. "On a personal note, I've truly enjoyed my time as editor in chief and feel confident that this talented crew of journalists, videographers, and art directors will thrive under Fiona's passionate leadership."

Portland Monthly is the city's #1 source of local lifestyle news for over three million Portland residents and visitors who rely on its hyperlocal coverage and lists to make plans and to take action – whether it's travel and outdoor adventure or restaurants and home design. Ms. McCann will employ her deep community connections, hard news experience, and readership analytics to cover the topics and trends that are top of mind for Portland residents and visitors.

"I'm excited to lead Portland Monthly and its exceptional team of hardworking editors and designers at such a crucial time for local journalism," said Ms. McCann. "I strongly believe in the contribution we make to civic life in our city and state. I'm looking forward to finding new ways for us to tell Portland's stories, and to reaching new readers as we do so."

Meanwhile, Mr. Patail will expand his vision for hyperlocal, future-forward, and inclusive storytelling. As the world shifts to post-pandemic life including work-from-anywhere, shop-from-anywhere, and mobile-first content experiences, and cities emerge with a new enthusiasm for small businesses and local media, the company is investing aggressively in its people and digital technologies.

"SagaCity is a completely different company than when I first joined 11 years ago," Mr. Patail concluded. "We're at a time of profound innovation and change, and I'm so energized by Nicole Vogel's growth vision and strategy for our next chapter. I can't wait to get started."

