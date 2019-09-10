Marty Stuart To Release 'The Pilgrim- Deluxe Edition' For The First Time Ever On Vinyl On October 18th Via MCA Nashville/UMG Nashville/UMe

Today, Stuart debuts "Been Lonely Too Long," one of the never-before-heard songs included on The Pilgrim- Deluxe Edition CD, via Rolling Stone. Listen to "Been Lonely Too Long," via Rolling Stone Country here .

Marty Stuart reveals about the record:

"The Pilgrim is a record I dearly love. This recording changed the course of my musical life. Year after year, since its original release in 1999, I've heard stories from people all around the world about how The Pilgrim made its way into their lives and touched their hearts.

Going into my archives to search out Pilgrim-related material for this release was like reaching into a dusty old treasure chest. I found songs that I'd written and forgotten, photographs I never got around to looking at, unfinished recordings from The Pilgrim sessions, and a string of archival recordings with Earl Scruggs, Johnny Cash, Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys, Emmylou Harris, Connie Smith, and Uncle Josh Graves that I made while they were doing their parts on The Pilgrim. Upon listening, those recordings stand as cherished, sacred documents of American roots music that have waited nobly in the shadows for their invitation onto the world stage of the twenty-first century. So many life lessons were offered in the creative process of making The Pilgrim. Perhaps the toughest of them all was letting go when the record was considered unsuccessful. However, in letting go, I learned that some things do, in fact, come back around."

Marty Stuart is a five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the '70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash's band in the '80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the '90s. Stuart hosts a Late Night Jam at The Ryman, a yearly tradition which kicks off the CMA Music Festival, with recent guests including Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Dan Auerbach and many more.

Track Listing

VINYL #1- SIDE A

1)- Intro (Marty Stuart/The Pilgrim)

2)- Sometimes The Pleasure's Worth The Pain

3)- The Pilgrim (Act I)

4)- Harlan County

5)- Reasons

VINYL #1- SIDE B

1)- Love Can Go To...

2)- Red, Red Wine And Cheatin' Songs

3)- Truck Stop

4)- Hobo's Prayer

5)- Goin' Nowhere Fast

VINYL #2- SIDE A

1)- The Observations Of A Crow

2)- Intermission

3)- The Greatest Love Of All Time

4)- The Greatest Love Of All Time

5)- Draggin' Around These Chains Of Love

VINYL #2- SIDE B

1)- The Pilgrim (Act II)

2)- Redemption

3)- The Pilgrim (Act III)

4)- Outro (Marty Stuart/The Pilgrim)

5)- Mr. John Henry, Steel Driving Man

BONUS CD Track Listing

1)- The Pilgrim (Act IV)- with Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Connie Smith, Emmylou Harris, and Marty Stuart (Unreleased Alternate Take)

2)- That'll Be All Right With Me- with the Rock & Roll Cowboys: Steve Arnold, Brad Davis, Gary Hogue, Gregg Stocki, Marty Stuart, Adam Wood, and Jim "Moose" Brown (Unreleased)

3)- Been Lonely Too Long- with Richard Bennett, Harry Stinson, Glenn Worf, Barry Beckett, Terri Wilson, Mick Conley, and Marty Stuart (Unreleased Pilgrim project demo)

4)- I Think We're In Texas- with Manuel and Emmylou Harris (Unreleased)

5)- Shout Little Lulie- with Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Marty Stuart (Unreleased)

6)- Call and Response- with Uncle Josh Graves and Marty Stuart (Unreleased)

7)- Evelina- with Uncle Josh Graves and Marty Stuart (Unreleased)

8)- Tennessee Wagoner- with Earl Scruggs and Stuart Duncan (Unreleased)

9)- Even Trains Have To Cry- with Fabulous Superlatives; Paul Martin, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, Marty Stuart along with Gary Carter (Unreleased Pilgrim Project Demo)

10)- The Vanishing- with Marty Stuart and Mick Conley (Unreleased Pilgrim Project Demo)

