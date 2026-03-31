Marucci and Victus Expand Bat Innovation Through Partnership with Axe Handle Technology™

As analytics reshape hitting, the industry's leading bat brands adopt the game's most advanced handle design.

KENT, Wash., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marucci and Victus, the Official Bats of Major League Baseball, today announced a multi-year agreement with Axe Bat to expand the availability of Axe Handle Technology™ across their wood bat product lines.

Axe Bat pushes the limits of performance with technology designed to improve speed, control, and consistency at the plate.

The agreement builds on Victus' existing relationship with Axe Bat at the Major League level and marks a significant step in bringing performance-driven bat innovations to a broader population of players. Under the expanded partnership, both Marucci and Victus will offer Axe Handle Technology™ across select wood bat models for professional, collegiate and amateur athletes.

As the game continues to evolve through advanced analytics and player-specific performance data, bat design is emerging as a critical area of innovation. Recent attention from players and clubhouses on barrel design—including the torpedo bat—has begun to shift toward handle design, bringing Axe Handle Technology into sharper focus.

"As the Official Bats of MLB, our focus at Marucci and Victus has always been on pushing bat design forward in ways that improve the game and enhance player performance," said Kurt Ainsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Marucci Sports. "Every hitter is different, and innovations in shape, feel and balance can have a real impact on comfort and confidence at the plate. By adding Axe Handle Technology™ as a custom offering across our wood bat lines, we're expanding the ways we can service players who are looking for new approaches to bat design."

Originally introduced at the professional level more than a decade ago, Axe Handle Technology™ has gained traction in recent years as teams, hitting coaches and player development systems increasingly rely on bat sensors, swing metrics and performance analytics to inform equipment choices.

"With the growing ability to track and analyze data—both in-game and when training—players are no longer choosing equipment based on tradition," said Jake Licht, CEO of Baden Sports, parent company of Axe Bat. "They are choosing what performs. Axe Handle Technology™ is designed to support a more natural swing path, increase swing speed and decrease the risk of hitting-related injuries that are increasingly plaguing hitters at the highest levels. This partnership allows us to scale the impact of this technology across every level of play."

The expansion of Axe Handle Technology™ into Marucci wood bat lines builds on more than a decade of partnership with Victus, further advancing the industry's shift toward customization and player-specific solutions.

Both Marucci and Victus were providing Axe Handle Technology™ to their roster of players at Spring Training and the World Baseball Classic. Additional product availability details will be announced early in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

About Marucci Sports: Founded in 2004 and based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer of baseball and softball equipment and the official bat partner of Major League Baseball. Built by and for ballplayers, Marucci is committed to athlete-driven innovation, performance and craftsmanship. Marucci is part of the Marucci Sports family of brands, which also includes Victus Sports, a premier wood bat manufacturer trusted by many of the game's top professional players. Learn more at www.maruccisports.com and www.victussports.com.

About Axe Bat: Axe Bat, a brand of Baden Sports, is the innovator behind Axe Handle Technology™, a patented handle design engineered to improve swing performance, comfort, and control, and the Axe Bat line of baseball and softball bats. Trusted by players at every level of the game, Axe Bat combines data, biomechanics, and athlete feedback to advance bat design. Learn more at www.axebat.com.

Media Contact:

Cruz Herr

319-521-4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Axe Bat