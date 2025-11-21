Maruchan Debuts First-Ever Holiday Ramen Cottage Party at Riverside Food Lab

Maruchan GOLD Ramen Samples Bring Flavor to Festive Holiday Pop-Up

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruchan , America's trusted leader in convenient and delicious meals, is spreading holiday cheer with its first-ever Holiday Maruchan Ramen Cottage Party, a six-week seasonal activation designed to bring the community together through shared food experiences. The pop-up opens Saturday, Nov. 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and runs Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 21, with a final celebration on Dec. 31, 2025. Located at Riverside Food Lab , 3605 Market St., Riverside, California, the activation coincides with the 33rd annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights, one of California's most beloved holiday traditions.

The immersive cottage offers warmth, comfort, and connection for visitors of all ages. Guests can enjoy complimentary 6-ounce servings of premium Maruchan GOLD ramen in Spicy Tonkotsu, Spicy Miso, and Soy Sauce flavors, explore interactive holiday installations, and capture memories at festive photo zones. A themed shop with limited-edition merchandise, including branded-bowls and blanket/slipper sets adds to the family-friendly festivities.

Additional event highlights include a light-up Maruchan Christmas tree, a Holiday Ramen Cup Station, and a fully decorated cottage exterior, providing a unique backdrop for photos and social sharing. The activation is designed to spread holiday cheer, create family-friendly traditions, and celebrate how food brings people together.

"Maruchan is all about bringing big flavor and playful experiences to the season," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "We wanted to create a space where the Riverside community can come together, enjoy delicious food in a fun setting, and build shared moments that truly capture the spirit of the holidays."

For more information, visit riversidefoodlab.com .

About Maruchan®

Maruchan Inc ., established in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, revolutionized the instant ramen industry with a mission to create convenient, affordable noodles for everyone. After success in Japan, Maruchan began U.S. production in Irvine, California in 1977, where they perfected classics like Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Instant Lunch. Today, Maruchan operates manufacturing facilities across America, continuously expanding their lineup with innovative flavors and product offerings that inspire ramen recipes. Maruchan believes in bringing people together through the joy of noodles, creating moments where families and friends can share a warm, satisfying meal. Their commitment to quality ensures every bowl delivers the same delicious experience.

