Marugame Udon Opens New Location at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga on April 2

Located at Victoria Gardens (12375 S Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739), the new restaurant continues Marugame Udon's expansion across California, bringing its signature made-from-scratch approach to one of the highest-traffic shopping centers in the Los Angeles area.

We're thrilled to open at Victoria Gardens and share the energy of our udon kitchen with the Rancho Cucamonga community," said Victor Hisao Misawa, CEO of Marugame Udon USA. "From the moment guests walk in, they can see, hear, and experience how each bowl is made fresh. It's that connection to the craft that defines Marugame Udon.

At the center of the experience is Marugame Udon's open kitchen, where guests can watch udon masters prepare noodles fresh throughout the day. From kneading and cutting to boiling and serving, every bowl is crafted in full view, creating a lively and engaging environment from the moment guests arrive.

The Victoria Gardens restaurant is designed to guide guests through a seamless, step-by-step dining journey — from selecting freshly made udon and tempura to customizing bowls with a variety of garnishes — highlighting both the craftsmanship of the kitchen and the warmth of the dining space.

Guests can expect a menu centered around Marugame Udon's signature dishes, including kamaage udon, kake udon, and a rotating selection of crispy tempura prepared throughout the day.

Exclusively at the Victoria Gardens location, Marugame Udon will introduce Teppan Yaki Udon, a new menu offering featuring stir-fried udon with crisp vegetables and savory sauce, served hot on an iron plate. Plain and Vegetable Yaki Udon will be available at opening, with additional options including Beef and Chicken Katsu Yaki Udon to follow soon.

To celebrate the opening, guests can participate in a Free T-Shirt Giveaway promotion. Guests who visit three times will receive a complimentary Marugame Udon T-shirt, while supplies last.

Victoria Gardens was selected for its strong foot traffic and role as a central gathering place in the Inland Empire, making it a natural fit for Marugame Udon's continued growth in Southern California.

This opening marks Marugame Udon's 22nd location in the United States.

Location Details:

Marugame Udon – Victoria Gardens

12375 S Mainstreet

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.marugameudon.com/

About Marugame Udon

Marugame Udon is a global restaurant brand specializing in freshly handcrafted Sanuki-style udon noodles and tempura. Known for its open-kitchen concept and dedication to traditional Japanese techniques, Marugame Udon offers guests an authentic, affordable, and high-quality dining experience. With locations around the world, the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in its craft and hospitality.

Media Contact:

Will Armstrong

310-237-8506

[email protected]

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SOURCE Marugame Udon