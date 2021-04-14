Marugame Udon Partners With Oceanic Society For Earth Day

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marugame Udon, the world's No. 1 udon concept, will celebrate Earth Day by partnering with Oceanic Society. Twenty percent of every guest purchase made at all Marugame Udon locations on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, will go toward raising $10,000 for the Oceanic Society and its Blue Habits programs that support ocean health. Additionally, on Earth Day, the first 100 guests at each location will receive green udon noodles, colored with spinach powder, to commemorate the partnership.

Based out of Tokyo, Japan, with U.S. locations in Hawaii, California and Texas, Marugame Udon specializes in authentic, handmade Japanese Sanuki-style udon noodles, along with fresh tempura, robata grill and katsu sandos, all made in a lively, theatrical open kitchen. Marugame Udon has several initiatives in place, including reducing paper and plastic waste by using reusable ceramic bowls in-restaurant and using paper-based carryout containers, that aid in keeping oceans clean.

"As a Japanese concept, Marugame Udon respects the significant role the ocean plays in Japanese culture and history, and we want to drive consumer awareness of the small steps they can take to help care for our oceans," said Marugame Udon Chief Operating Officer Pete Botonis. "We also recognize that we as a company can do much more to improve our impact on the oceans, and our partnership with Oceanic Society will offer us new ways to do better. We think supporting their ocean conservation mission is a meaningful way for us to celebrate Earth Day."

Founded in 1969 in San Francisco, Oceanic Society is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving marine wildlife and habitats by deepening the connections between people and nature. Its programs include research and environmental protection initiatives, family and volunteer research vacations, nature expeditions and whale-watching cruises.

"The pandemic has curtailed many of our expeditions and fundraising efforts, so to have companies like Marugame Udon raise awareness and funds for the important cause of ocean health and marine wildlife protection is so key as we begin opening back up," said Roderic Mast, Oceanic Society president and CEO. "Between plastic pollutions, overfishing and climate change, our oceans are in trouble, and we thank all who have stepped up to help us continue our important mission to save them."

Guests may also donate or adopt a species in support of Oceanic Society in honor of Earth Day.

About Marugame Udon

Founded in Kakogawa City, Japan, in 2000, Marugame Udon is the world's No. 1 udon concept with more than 1,000 locations in 13 countries and three U.S. states, serving up authentic, handmade-to-order Japanese Sanuki-style udon noodles, plus tempura, robata skewers and katsu sandwiches. Marugame Udon is led globally by founder and President Takaya Awata. U.S. growth will be led by private equity firm Hargett Hunter, Dallas-based food industry visionary Mark Brezinski, and longtime collaborator Pete Botonis. Learn more at www.marugameudon.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Oceanic Society

Founded in 1969, Oceanic Society is America's oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean conservation and works to improve ocean health by deepening the connections between people and nature to address the root cause of its decline: human behavior. For more than 50 years, Oceanic Society has been inspiring and empowering people worldwide to take part in building a healthy future for the world's oceans. Learn more at www.oceanicsociety.org.

