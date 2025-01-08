Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube Partners with Chaberton Energy to Install Solar at 44-Acre Chicago Campus

CHICAGO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube (MLP&T), an industry-leading steel tubing manufacturer, has taken a significant step toward its sustainability and cost-containment goals by partnering with Chaberton Energy to install a solar power generation plant at its 44-acre corporate campus in Chicago.

The multi-phased project uses a hybrid approach to address on-site energy needs for the company as well as provide clean energy access to the community through a subscription-based community solar program. Once complete, the project will be one of the largest solar installations in the City of Chicago, spanning more than one million square feet, or 24 acres, of MLP&T's campus.

Across its decades-long lifespan, the project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 282,000 metric tons, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by planting 4.7 million trees.

"This solar installation represents a critical milestone in our sustainability goals," said Shunsaku Honda, President, at Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube. "The solar array will reduce our carbon footprint and control electric costs while demonstrating our commitment to supporting local community energy needs."

This project marks MLP&T's first U.S. solar installation. The company is part of the Maruichi Steel Tube Group, a global manufacturing organization headquartered in Japan.

Chaberton helps customers like MLP&T control energy costs and decarbonize their operations. The manufacturing sector is particularly well-suited for these initiatives, as companies can offset their typically high energy consumption while becoming more self-sufficient.

"Chaberton Energy is proud to partner with Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube in advancing their renewable energy goals," said Matthew Stavis, Vice President of Development at Chaberton Energy. "This project exemplifies how industrial solar installations can simultaneously benefit a company's operations, support local communities, and contribute to environmental sustainability."

About Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube

Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube began producing mechanical steel tubing in 1956. In the nearly 70 years since, Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube has evolved into an industry leader with one of the broadest size ranges of structural, mechanical and HiY50 pipe-size tubing. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube currently operates five tubing mills at its 44-acre campus on Chicago's south side.

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects for communities and businesses. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

