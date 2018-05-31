Maruyasu Industries Co., Ltd. Favorably Resolves U.S. Legal Proceedings

NAGOYA, Japan, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruyasu Industries Co., Ltd. (Maruyasu) is pleased to announce the favorable resolution of U.S. legal proceedings. While U.S. antitrust regulators initially charged Maruyasu with broad allegations, after lengthy proceedings the regulators and Maruyasu entered into a plea agreement stating only that Maruyasu engaged in narrow conduct in Japan over a decade ago: rigging bids on sales to one particular Japanese customer of a Japanese competitor. A federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio accepted the plea agreement. A Maruyasu spokesperson stated: "We knew all along that the U.S. regulators would not be able to support their broad allegations. We are pleased with this outcome. We do apologize to Nissan, the single customer who was victimized by our misconduct in Japan ten years ago. We are committed to all of our customers to never have a repeat of this misconduct." Maruyasu does not sell any product in the United States or to any U.S. customer. Maruyasu's U.S. subsidiary, Curtis-Maruyasu America, Inc. (CMA), was not involved in Maruyasu's misconduct. Indeed, all of the U.S. regulators' charges against CMA and its former employees were dismissed, with prejudice, by the court.

