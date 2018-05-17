Marval's latest service management software is PinkVERIFY re-certified for 16 ITIL processes

Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management, Asset Management, Knowledge Management, Request Fulfilment, Release & Deployment Management, Availability Management, Capacity Management, Event Management, Financial Management, IT Service Continuity Management, Service Asset & Configuration Management, Service Catalogue Management, Service Level Management, Service Portfolio Management

"Marval has once again proven its commitment to providing best practice compatible solutions for its customers," said David Ratcliffe, President, Pink Elephant. "This enhanced PinkVERIFY certification for Marval MSM demonstrates how Marval understands the importance and value of working to best practices for IT Service Management. Well done!"

Greg Pritchett, Managing Director of Marval says, "Since we last successfully completed PinkVERIFY for our solution, there has been considerable innovation and development of our products to ensure not only that customers' changing technological and operational needs continue to be met, but also, that our product fully aligns with ITIL to ensure its processes can be easily adopted. It is important for Marval that we have this independent assessment to confirm our adherence to ITIL."

Customers wanting to introduce ITIL best practice processes in their organisations have a head start with Marval MSM. Designed and built from the ground up to be fully compatible and aligned with the ITIL framework, Marval MSM, an on-premise or cloud-based service management software, fully underpins an organisation's service management approach. Support for all ITIL processes is included in the software as standard. Timing for the adoption and deployment of each process is determined by the customer to match their needs and maturity.

Marval MSM is relied on by organisations worldwide for reducing costs, increasing productivity and improving their support services not only for IT but other areas of the business such as HR, Facilities, Transport and Logistics. Marval MSM has been implemented across diverse sectors including ICT, Local and Central Government, Finance, Construction and Engineering, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare, Housing Associations, Publishing, Telecommunications, Automotive and Utilities.

Marval has been providing service management software solutions, consultancy and education since 1989. It is accredited against the worldwide standard for ITSM - ISO/IEC 20000 and recently successfully passed its ISO/IEC 27001 audit – the international quality standard for information and data security.

