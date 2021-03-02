Marvel and Stern Pinball Assemble for the Avengers: Infinity Quest Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the Marvel and Stern Pinball Avengers: Infinity Quest Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational. This action-packed competition will take place solely on the new Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines. Players will race against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges with the ultimate winner bringing home a brand-new Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machine!

This adrenaline-inducing event will be streamed live across Marvel's official Twitch channel (twitch.tv/marvel), Stern Pinball's Facebook page (facebook.com/sternpinball) and YouTube channel ( youtube.com/sternpinball ) on Friday, March 12th at 6 pm CST . Twitch pinball superstar Jack Danger (AKA Dead Flip), Stern Pinball's Software Engineer and top-ranked competitive pinball player Tim Sexton, and well-known pinball personality and ambassador, Imoto Arcade, will host, commentate, and interact with eight players as they battle their way through a single elimination bracket until there's only one left standing as the ultimate Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion! This event broadcast can be watched afterwards on Marvel's official Instagram page (instagram.com/marvel/).

"Collaborating with Marvel, this Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball tournament is the pinball esport event of the year. Spectators will be entertained with intense pinball competition featuring some of the world's best pinball players battling for a brand-new game," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Avengers: Infinity Quest Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by Marvel, Funko, Diamond Select Toys, Sideshow Collectibles, Arcade1Up, Mondo, and Stern Pinball. The winner of this competition will receive a brand-new Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machine!

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com. © 2021 MARVEL

