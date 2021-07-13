Marvel Celebrates Anniversary, $1B in Closed Transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Power Group ("Marvel"), a woman-owned clean energy advisory firm, is celebrating its second anniversary with a big number: $1B in closed transactions.

Launched mere months before the onset of COVID-19 and self-funded, Marvel has persevered to become the go-to source for term offtake structuring and deal expertise in the biogas space. Right from the start, Marvel had identified renewable natural gas ("RNG") as a fully commercialized, near-term option in the race to Net-Zero. While many other solutions are still in R&D mode, methane-reducing biogas leverages existing infrastructure and is a significant pillar to the ESG agenda.

"Decarbonization requires action today. It is not an exercise in writing down goals and revisiting them in 2040," said Katherine Ryzhaya, Marvel's CEO. "We apply institutional rigor from our renewable power days to biogas offtake structuring, enabling our clients to finance large portfolios and displace meaningful amounts of fossil gas with a sustainable resource."

RNG has long been a game-changer in the transportation space, but now the market has expanded to stationary energy users as well. Large corporations, universities and gas retailers are buying RNG as replacement for fossil gas in their power generation and thermal applications. A vibrant European market is also accepting U.S. exports as feedstocks to its own production.

Marvel projects that, by year's end, it will have placed 100M+ dekatherms of biogas into long-term supply purchase contracts, equivalent to removing 1.5M cars from the road. "We are super proud of our milestones and infinitely grateful to our clients for their loyalty, trust and support."

