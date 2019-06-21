Marvel Marketers Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Austin Office

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Marketers, a leader in digital marketing, marketing automation, content services, technical solutions, events marketing and production, account-based marketing, and digital marketing training, has just opened a new office in northwest Austin. The new facility is the result of continued growth for the company that was founded in San Mateo, CA, in 2013.

"It is my utmost honor to lead Marvel Marketers as we continue to reach new milestones in our journey together. Our new Austin expansion is no exception to that," said Maneeza Aminy, CEO of Marvel Marketers.

Marvel Marketers already had consultants and executives based in the area, but now the company can grow its presence in Texas quickly.

"In Austin alone, Marvel Marketers expects to expand its workforce by nearly 50% by the end of 2019," said Wasif Khan, COO of Marvel Marketers.

To jumpstart the process, the company will hold and take part in several job fairs this summer.

"Our strategic investment allows us to provide broader coverage to our clients, create a center of excellence, and an additional home for our consultants and continue to fuel our massive growth," Aminy said. "Our priorities have always been to protect excellence, scale with integrity, and to become our clients' most valuable advisors on their marketing journey. We are excited to add Austin to our story!"

"It's exciting to expand our footprint to Austin, where there is so much focus on innovation," said Khan. "In 2019, this office will be the centerpiece of Marvel Marketers' most rapid growth yet, and we're committed to continuing that growth in the years to come."

Marvel Marketers is an award-winning marketing agency that dedicates itself to setting the standards for industry excellence and forming long-term partnerships with enterprise and SMB organizations.

With an original focus on marketing automation, Marvel Marketers' team has grown to include strategic experts in creative content, technology solutions, account-based marketing, event marketing, and data analysis. Professor M's Academy, Marvel Marketers' training arm, was the first of its kind in the industry and continues to lead the way with new offerings.

Since 2013, hundreds of clients have trusted Marvel Marketers to create and implement cutting-edge marketing strategies, including Fortune 100 companies and global brands.

To learn more about Marvel Marketers, log on to www.marvelmarketers.com . For media and PR inquiries, contact 216782@email4pr.com or call 650-727-4950.

