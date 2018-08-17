Marvel Music And Hollywood Records Present Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed EP Available Digitally On August 17

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8383951-marvel-music-hollywood-records-black-panther-wakanda-remixed-ep/

"Black Panther" marked Göransson's third collaboration with director Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Fruitvale Station"). The Swedish-born composer wrote the original songs for "Creed" and has also produced albums for Childish Gambino, Haim, and Chance the Rapper.

Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed also includes tracks produced by DJ Dahi (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Drake), Canadian producer WondaGurl (Travis Scott, Big Sean), plus Michael Uzowuru and Jeff Kleinman (Jorja Smith, Anderson Paak, Frank Ocean). Watch all 5 videos here.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther recently crossed the $700 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming just the third film in history to reach this incredible threshold and is also the biggest domestic release of 2018 and the second biggest global release of 2018.

Wakanda Remixed track list follows:

1. "Wakanda (DJ Dahi Remix)" feat. Baaba Maal



Music by Ludwig Göransson



Lyrics by Baaba Maal



Produced by DJ Dahi



Featured Vocalist and Musician: Baaba Maal

2. "Killmonger (WondaGurl Remix)"



Music by Ludwig Göransson



Produced by WondaGurl

3. "Ancestral Plane (Uzowuru and Kleinman Remix)"



Music by Ludwig Göransson



Produced by Michael Uzowuru and Jeff Kleinman

4. "Waterfalls (Ludwig Göransson Remix)" feat. Massamba Diop



Music by Ludwig Göransson



Produced by Ludwig Göransson

5. "Black Panther (Ludwig Göransson Remix)" feat. Ame Kora



Music by Ludwig Göransson



Produced by Ludwig Göransson

Wakanda Remixed is now available for download and at streaming services. Listen to the Complete Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe playlist at Spotify.

