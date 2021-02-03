Marvel Power Group joins RNG Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas has welcomed the Marvel Power Group to its membership. Today, Marvel joins 280 companies and organizations across North America dedicated to the sustainable development, deployment and utilization of renewable natural gas so that present and future generations will have access to domestic, renewable clean fuel and energy. As part of its commitment, Marvel's principals will serve on the RNG Coalition's Renewable Power, Renewable Gas, Sustainability and Consumer Access & Outreach Advisory Boards.

Marvel Power is a woman-owned advisory and brokerage platform focused on structuring high-volume, financeable biogas offtake contracts and investment agreements. With over 25 years of tangible transactional experience across power, gas and technology, Marvel is at the forefront of deal innovation, ESG agendas and corporate stewardship. As a creative partner and liquidity provider, Marvel aims to drive fuel source diversification in a measured, sustainable way.

"We are thrilled to join an esteemed group of industry leaders looking for creative ways to decarbonize our power and gas mix while leveraging existing infrastructure," said Katherine Ryzhaya, Marvel's CEO. "Displacing fossil gas with zero or negative-emission alternatives is a climate imperative and a complement to electrification, and that's before we factor in local economic and societal benefits. Marvel seeks to enhance the use of RNG beyond the transportation sector, cutting emissions from gas that currently powers our daily lives."

"Marvel brings a unique area of expertise assisting large end-use customers in the acquisition of RNG for their various applications," said Johannes Escudero, CEO of the RNG Coalition. "We are pleased to welcome Marvel to the RNG Coalition and to our industry's efforts to help decarbonize our energy infrastructure."

Founded in 2011, RNG Coalition is the non-profit trade association representing the RNG industry across North America, providing public policy advocacy and education regarding the environmental and economic benefits associated with use of RNG as an ultra-clean, domestically produced, renewable energy resource in North America.

