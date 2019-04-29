Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame Nearly Doubles IMAX All-Time Worldwide Opening Box Office Record With $91.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which marks the second Hollywood film to ever be shot entirely with IMAX® cameras, set a new IMAX all-time worldwide opening weekend record grossing approximately $91.5 million, surpassing the previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens by an astonishing 92%.

"The fact that tens of millions of people all over the world have already enjoyed Avengers: Endgame in just the first few days points to the growing phenomenon we're seeing among audiences, particularly younger generations, seeking out authentic and extraordinary shared experiences," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. "Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our decade-long relationship with Marvel has only strengthened over time with each film creating a deeper connection between these beloved characters and IMAX audiences worldwide. Endgame was filmed entirely using IMAX cameras, which provides a fully immersive experience that 'eventicizes' the film in a way that no other presentation can."

"Avengers: Endgame not only set a historic IMAX record with the best opening weekend of all time, it nearly doubled it. We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the MCU," said President, IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan. "The unique nature of IMAX's end-to-end technology and our unrivaled global footprint makes IMAX the ideal partner for storytellers and artists who want to create these extraordinary can't-miss events that their fans love."

In China, IMAX set a new opening 5-day record with $42.4 million, surpassing its previous record by 65% and already outperforming the entire IMAX China run of Avengers: Infinity War. In addition, IMAX set 50 new opening weekend territory records including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The film is scheduled to open in additional territories including Russia (April 29).

In North America, Avengers: Endgame grossed $26.5 million in IMAX, surpassing the opening of Avengers: Infinity War by 14% and marking IMAX's second highest-grossing domestic opening weekend ever. IMAX reported hundreds of sell-out screenings across its domestic network with IMAX representing 21 of the film's top 25 North America engagements.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo designed Avengers: Endgame for IMAX by capturing the entire film with IMAX cameras, marking the second Hollywood film in history to achieve this milestone, the first being Avengers: Infinity War. Exclusively in IMAX, the film expands vertically to show up to 26% more picture – providing audiences with even greater scope and breathtaking quality for a truly unparalleled experience.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,514 IMAX theater systems (1,420 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, 80 institutional) operating in 81 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Business Media: IMAX Corporation – New York Adam Davis 212-821-0116 adavis@imax.com Investors: IMAX Corporation – New York Michael K. Mougias 212-821-0187 mmougias@imax.com

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.imax.com

