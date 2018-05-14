Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Shatters IMAX Opening Weekend Record In China Grossing $20.3 Million

In North America, Avengers: Infinity War's third weekend generated $5 million in 409 IMAX theatres bringing the total IMAX domestic box office gross to $48 million.

Additionally, Avengers: Infinity War continued its successful international IMAX run grossing an additional $25.2 million on 874 IMAX screens this weekend, including China, for an international total of $70 million.

"We believe these record-breaking results demonstrate the power of the IMAX global network in launching major blockbuster event films," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. "Avengers: Infinity War generated more than 150% of our previous China opening weekend record – an incredible achievement that continues the strong IMAX box office momentum we're seeing in China."

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo designed Avengers: Infinity War for IMAX by capturing the entire film with IMAX cameras, marking the first Hollywood film in history to achieve this milestone. Exclusively in IMAX theatres, the film expands vertically to show up to 26% more picture – providing audiences with even greater scope and breathtaking quality for a truly unparalleled experience. The filmmakers will also use IMAX cameras to shoot the entirety of the next Avengers film which is slated for release in May 2019.

"Continued congratulations to our friends Joe and Anthony Russo, Kevin Feige, and the teams at Disney and Marvel as Avengers: Infinity War continues to shatter expectations every step of the way and in every territory," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "Audiences worldwide are embracing the film in a huge way, with exceptional word-of-mouth driving new records across our network – including this weekend's phenomenal China performance. The combination of Marvel's carefully crafted build up to this moment and the Russos' innovative use of IMAX cameras has resulted in a special cinematic event that audiences can't get enough of and keep coming back for more."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2018, there were 1,382 IMAX theater systems (1,286 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 77 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

