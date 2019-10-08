Marvell Advances Fibre Channel Connectivity for HPE Gen 10 Servers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that its QLogic® line of Enhanced 32GFC PCIe® Gen 4 HBAs are now available from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for their ProLiant and Apollo Gen 10 servers. HPE Gen 10 servers with Marvell's newest 32GFC HBAs are capable of achieving 50% more in terms of transactional performance than previous generations, enabling enterprise class databases to now scale to exceed the most demanding data center workloads. Leveraging 16 consecutive years of Fibre Channel technology leadership, the HPE 32Gb Fibre Channel host bus adapters accelerate business-critical application access to NVMe™ storage, while delivering industry-leading security and operational efficiency.

The introduction of the Marvell® QLogic Enhanced 32GFC HBAs into HPE's broad portfolio of Gen 10 servers, including select HPE ProLiant DL, ML and HPE Apollo platforms, provides customers with an innovative solution delivering concurrent FCP and FC-NVMe access. In addition, firmware integrity protection with hardware root of trust coupled with business productivity innovations deliver a secure and future-proof storage connectivity solution. Designed to offload and accelerate FC-NVMe, the HPE 32GFC HBAs further reduce latency compared to previous generations, enabling customers to gain more from their flash-accelerated private and hybrid cloud data center.

"The increase in adoption and performance of NVMe, coupled with the latest Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processor families are driving digital transformation, the success of which relies on a robust and high-performance storage network," said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. "The new Marvell QLogic Enhanced 32GFC HBAs deliver performance and scalability to meet the storage networking demands of next-gen applications while also providing a secure and future-proof solution."

"Marvell's market leadership has been driven by strong brand preference, a large installed base of customers and a long track record of product innovation over successive Fibre Channel generations," said Vikram Karvat, vice president and general manager, Server Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "Designed as the connectivity of choice to NVMe, the 32GFC HBAs enable HPE customers to eliminate performance bottlenecks, drive business efficiency and protect their investments with a secure and future-proof solution."

"Intelligent storage networking is a critical component for an agile application and delivering a secure environment for a hybrid and distributed infrastructure," said Marty Lans, general manager, Storage Technologies and Connectivity, HPE Storage & Big Data. "One of our key goals in collaborating with Marvell on their QLogic FC HBA technology was to enhance the performance and security of HPE ProLiant and HPE Apollo Gen10 servers."

Delivering its most advanced ever 32GFC HBAs, Marvell continues its role as the technology leader in Fibre Channel adapters. These solutions are designed to exceed the performance, scalability, and manageability requirements in virtualized and mission critical environments, NVMe accelerated storage platforms and new SAN architectures. With over 20 million ports shipped, more enterprise data centers have chosen to entrust their storage fabric interconnect to Marvell QLogic Fibre Channel technology than any other solution. Accordingly, Marvell QLogic represents the industry's most accepted and deployed FC HBA solution provider for 16 consecutive years and counting.

Availability

Enhanced 32GFC HBAs based on Marvell QLogic technology are now available from HPE including:

R2E09A - HPE SN1610Q 32Gb Dual Port Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters

R2E08A - HPE SN1610Q 32Gb Single Port Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters

For further information on Marvell QLogic Fibre Channel HBAs at HPE, please visit www.marvell.com/hpe and www.hpe.com

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

Marvell, the M logo and QLogic are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Marvell Media Relations

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

SOURCE Marvell

Related Links

http://www.marvell.com

