Marvell and Analog Devices Announce Collaboration for Highly Integrated 5G Radio Solutions

"Marvell is pleased to collaborate with ADI in addressing a significant opportunity in the next wave of 5G network architectures," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "Marvell's leadership in baseband, digital ASIC and transport processors combined with ADI's RF transceiver technology creates an industry-leading architecture for 5G OEMs looking to accelerate time-to-market."

The increased complexity of 5G RUs driven both by massive MIMO deployments and mmWave spectrum requirements present unique challenges to RF and radio network designs. Optimized partitioning of RF and mixed signal technology with both digital ASIC and baseband silicon will be necessary to achieve the low power, size and cost requirements for 5G. The combination of Marvell and ADI's best-in-class technologies enables highly optimized RU designs enabling both standard and customized implementations.

"ADI has consistently been at the forefront of cellular radio technology," said Vincent Roche, president and CEO of Analog Devices. "We see tremendous opportunity in our collaboration with Marvell to optimize the 5G RF and digital chain for the benefit of our common customers. The solutions we are developing in conjunction with Marvell will allow our customers to build highly optimized, high performance products for this dynamic market."

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's infrastructure semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits, product and service offerings, and developments associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices and Marvell relating to 5G network solutions, that are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the companies operate. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' or Marvell's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions, including those associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices and Marvell, and other risk factors described in the most recent filings of Analog Devices and/or Marvell with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither Analog Devices nor Marvell undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release or otherwise made by us.

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

