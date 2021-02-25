Marvell and Fujitsu Partner to Deliver Leading 5G Baseband Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power the new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings. Fujitsu will adopt Marvell's industry-leading OCTEON Fusion™ baseband processors for their 5G base station designs and also plans to engage with Marvell on O-RAN distributed unit (DU) products, enabling them to bring advanced 5G technologies to the worldwide market.

"We are extremely pleased that Fujitsu has selected Marvell to help increase their 5G RAN footprint around the globe," said Raj Singh, Executive Vice President of the Processors Business Group at Marvell. "Fujitsu is an innovator in 5G infrastructure solutions from the radio unit (RU) to the DU and the network core. OCTEON Fusion provides a scalable and flexible platform that will enable Fujitsu to leverage the technology across multiple product offerings."

"Marvell is a clear market leader in RAN solutions and we believe the technology offers a tremendous opportunity for Fujitsu as we build out a significant presence in 5G RAN deployments in Japan and around the world," said Mr. Masaki Taniguchi, Senior Vice President & Head of Mobile System Business Unit at Fujitsu Limited. "Marvell's baseband technology allows us to develop a variety of RAN solutions that can address the needs of network operators, regardless of the network topology being deployed."

Marvell's technology for 5G RAN continues to gain rapid traction in the global market, with the OCTEON Fusion processors embraced by many tier 1 and tier 2 telecom OEMs. The OCTEON Fusion family of solutions for base station applications is available now and shipping in volume.

