Marvell and Samsung Extend Strategic Partnership for 5G Global Infrastructure

The demands of next-generation networks require a comprehensive and integrated technology approach that adapts to the high data rates, near zero latency and increased density inherent in the new standards. Additionally, the need to support legacy LTE and LTE-A operation simultaneously with 5G NR is essential for cost-efficient deployments. LTE-A Rel 14 and 5G NR also enable many new use cases including smart cities, automated factories, telemedicine, IoT and virtual reality.

"Samsung is committed to driving the next wave of 5G innovation by working together with key industry players including Marvell," said Jaeho Jeon, executive vice president and head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "Leveraging expertise in LTE and 5G commercialization, we will continue to explore the potential of the advanced technologies to push beyond the limits of today's new radio technologies."

"Marvell is honored to partner with Samsung in delivering innovative technology to power the next wave of intelligent connectivity for 5G networks," said Raghib Hussain, chief strategy officer and executive vice president of the Networking and Processors Group at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "Our wireless infrastructure platform provides our tier 1 partners a comprehensive solution to enable LTE-A and 5G NR deployments from the radio access network through the edge to the core."

To learn more about our network infrastructure solutions, please visit www.marvell.com/solutions/carrier/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's infrastructure semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Media Relations

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

SOURCE Marvell

Related Links

http://www.marvell.com

