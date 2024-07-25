Marvell Announces Immediate Availability of Open Ecosystem Software for Teralynx 10 51.2T Switch

Marvell ® Teralynx ® 10 switch now available in Linux Foundation's open-source SONiC, capitalizing on market shift to open network platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the immediate availability of the Marvell® Teralynx® 10 51.2 Tbps Ethernet switch device in the Linux Foundation's SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) network operating system. With this public release, leading networking vendors can now use and deploy Teralynx 10-based systems in SONiC environments.

The Teralynx 10 device is a programmable 51.2 Tbps switch with the industry's lowest published latency, providing customers with leading performance for training, inference, general-purpose compute and other workloads to scale cloud data center accelerated infrastructure. (See today's related announcement on the production release of the Teralynx 10 switch.)

Cloud data center operators have shifted to open-network software platforms as it enables them to tailor their networking systems for their specific use cases, accelerate their development times for new capabilities and deploy a diverse set of silicon vendors. They are mandating open-network software for their platforms, and SONiC provides for this requirement in a single common programming model that can run on different types of hardware.

SONiC is becoming the global network operating system (NOS) of choice, with deployment by seven out of the top 10 cloud service providers. SONiC is growing at a 25% CAGR according to 650 Group, which projects hardware and software revenue from SONiC systems to grow from $4.5 billion in 2024 to $8.0 billion in 2028.

Marvell has been an active member of SONiC, holding a governing board position and seats on multiple technical committees including chairing the platform working group. In addition to the Teralynx switch, other contributions from Marvell include SONiC running on Arm®-based systems, lowering customer TCO by eliminating expensive hardware components and reducing power requirements.

"SONiC has emerged as the clear solution to enable open switch platform interoperability as well as silicon vendor diversity for the world's largest cloud hyperscalers," said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and GM, Network Switching Business Unit, at Marvell. "Marvell is pleased to deliver support for the latest generation of SONiC on its cloud scale 51.2T switching platform."

Strong SONiC Ecosystem Enables Innovation

By working with a broad spectrum of hardware and software developers, Marvell is accelerating innovation and giving customers more choice.

"The Teralynx 10 switch represents a significant advancement in our technology offerings and is a strong contribution to the SONiC community," said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks.

"PLVision is pleased to see the adoption of SONiC continuing to grow. We have been offering our support and software development services for SONiC along with Marvell Teralynx solutions and are excited to add the Teralynx 10 chip to our toolkit," said Leonid Khedyk, Chief Technology Officer at PLVision.

