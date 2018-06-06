Marvell Debuts Industry's First 802.11ax Concurrent Dual Wi-Fi Built for Next-Generation Connected Vehicles

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8207255-marvell-88q9098-dual-wi-fi-next-generation-connected-vehicles/

Consumers require the same secure, reliable, and high-performance connection in the car that they have at home. Delivering this experience is becoming more difficult in the increasingly congested and connected world of the automobile. In designing the 88Q9098, Marvell combined our technology leadership in Wi-Fi 802.11ax solutions with our expertise in developing secure automotive connectivity solutions. Purpose-built for the car, this SoC offers the most complete set of automotive features, including 802.11p to support vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V), Bluetooth Low Energy Long Range to enable new connectivity to your phone and key fob from up to 500 meters, and customizable firmware to enable OEMs to enhance and differentiate their solutions. The 88Q9098 also meets the stringent quality, reliability and temperature standards required for automotive AEC-Q100 grade 2 operation from -40C up to +105C.

"As an industry leader in automotive networking and connectivity, Marvell is accelerating access to the industry's most advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. The Marvell® 88Q9098 delivers the industry's first 802.11ax concurrent dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solution designed for the feature, security, and quality needs of the automotive market," said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor.

For more information on our 88Q9098 wireless automotive solution, please visit: http://www.marvell.com/wireless/88q9098x/.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, networking and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: http://www.marvell.com.

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Media Relations

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-debuts-industrys-first-802-11ax-concurrent-dual-wi-fi-built-for-next-generation-connected-vehicles-300660642.html

SOURCE Marvell Semiconductor