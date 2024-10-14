Marvell Delivers Custom Ethernet Network Interface Controller Solution at Open Compute Project

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit – Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the development of FBNIC, a custom 5nm network interface controller (NIC) ASIC in collaboration with Meta to meet the company's infrastructure and use case requirements. The FBNIC board design will also be contributed by Marvell to the Open Compute Project (OCP) community.

FBNIC combines a customized network controller designed by Marvell and Meta, a co-designed board, and Meta's ASIC, firmware and software. This custom design delivers innovative capabilities, optimizes performance, increases efficiencies, and reduces the average time needed to resolve potential network and server issues.

"The future of large-scale, data center computing will increasingly revolve around optimizing semiconductors and other components for specific applications and cloud infrastructure architectures," said Raghib Hussain, President of Products and Technologies at Marvell. "It's been exciting to partner with Meta on developing their custom FBNIC on our industry-leading 5nm accelerated infrastructure silicon platform. We look forward to the OCP community leveraging the board design for future innovations."

Key FBNIC Features

Ethernet network interface support for 4x100GE, 2x100GE, 4x50GE, 2x50GE, 4x25GE and 2x25GE with SerDes support for up to 56G PAM4 per lane.

Multi-host PCIe interface supports four independent Gen5 x4 ports.

Complete firmware control with access to all hardware internals enabling the ability to deliver innovative customized capabilities and reduce mean time to resolve potential issues.

Compliant with OCP NIC 3.0, Version 1.2.0 Design Specification and will be released to the OCP community.

