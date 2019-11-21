Marvell Honored by the Silicon Valley Business Journal with Two C-Suite Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that its President and CEO Matt Murphy and CFO Jean Hu are both recipients of the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 3rd annual C-Suite Awards. Matt is honored in the CEO Large Public Company category and Jean is recognized with a C-Suite category win.



The awards pay tribute to executives across a diverse set of industries for their contributions and commitment to their respective ecosystems, community and people, as well as the profound impact they have had on their company. With this award, Matt and Jean are two of fourteen fellow industry leaders to be celebrated tonight at a reception hosted by the Silicon Valley Business Journal to pay tribute to the C-Suite award winners for their outstanding professional performance.



"Thank you to the Silicon Valley Business Journal for this honor. I feel fortunate to have spent my career in an industry that I'm very passionate about and to be surrounded by innovation that inspires me daily. I'd like to express my appreciation to all of the dedicated employees at Marvell who have been on this amazing transformation journey with me, and recognize our talented engineers who are responsible for building the technology that makes us the great company that we are," said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.



"I am humbled to be recognized with a C-Suite award alongside Matt and have immense gratitude for our team's unwavering dedication throughout our transformation and pivot to data infrastructure. It has been an incredible three years for me at Marvell and I am excited to partner with the team as we continue to scale to become a leading semiconductor infrastructure provider," said Jean Hu, CFO of Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.



Learn more about Matt Murphy's story, as profiled by the Silicon Valley Business Journal: "Marvell CEO Credits His Success to 25 Years of Career Mentorship from His Tech Exec Father."

