Marvell Introduces Carrier-Optimized Ethernet Access and Edge Switches

Innovative radio access network (RAN) disaggregation and virtualization solutions depend on the network's ability to deliver high-performance deterministic connectivity for fronthaul streams within ubiquitous and flexible Ethernet-bridged networks. To support the new RAN deployment models for radio access fronthaul applications, the Prestera DX 7300 family integrates highly accurate time synchronization, 802.1CM Time-Sensitive-Network (TSN) for fronthaul, network slicing and native eCPRI-aware processing. The switches are part of Marvell's open radio access network (open RAN) and virtualized radio access network (vRAN) platform solutions, also announced today .

Ever-increasing processing demands in the metro data center are driving the need for high-bandwidth data movement at an economical cost. The Prestera DX 7300 series of switches integrate 56Gbps SerDes, high-capacity MACsec and advanced processing that can be matched with pluggable 400G-ZR optical modules. This functionality enables system manufacturers to develop solutions for multi-access edge computing (MEC) and data center interconnect (DCI) applications that benefit from traffic efficiency, openness and the optimized cost structure of packet Ethernet networks.

"As 5G brings rigorous data protection and performance demands to the transport network, the infrastructure has to meet the requirements for secured communications at higher speeds and data rates to support emerging use cases," said Guy Azrad, general manager and senior vice president of Switching at Marvell. "Our newest Prestera family offers the most secured switching solution with the high-speed interfaces needed to fulfill 5G potential at the industry's lowest power and footprint available today."

"The emerging carrier solutions spanning edge, metro data center and 5G depend on strong and scalable network performance and security," said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst, 650 Group. "Marvell's new switch family is designed to innovate and strengthen the new cloud-native architectures, delivering scale and capabilities to address the increased demand for this technology."

The Prestera DX 7300 devices are Marvell's third generation of its highly successful carrier Ethernet switch family, with tens of millions of ports shipped to date to over 100 existing customers. The portfolio is comprised of three cutting-edge Prestera Ethernet switches that scale port speeds from 1Gbps to 400Gbps with bandwidth ranging from 300Gbps to 1.6Tbps. The newest switch additions continue the product line's legacy of versatility, delivering low-power and small footprint flexibility that enable the development of cost-effective solutions tailored to deployment-specific needs.

Powered by a modern Marvell Software Development Kit (SDK), the Prestera DX 7300 switches share a set of common application programming interfaces (APIs) with other Marvell switching products. This interoperability is designed to simplify the development effort and accelerate system introduction. Marvell brings strong support of a rich ecosystem of open-source and commercial networking software solutions. The solutions, which include Marvell's own turnkey networking software stack, provide a comprehensive platform of options from original device manufacturers (ODMs).

Key Features

Marvell's Prestera DX 7300 switching family is built with flexibility and feature richness to fulfill the emerging and wide variety of carrier 5G, edge, access and metro use cases.

ITU-T G.8273.2 Class C PTP/SyncE, Time Sensitive Networking (802.1CM) compliance for precise 5G timing

Advanced security with secure boot and integrated 802.1ae 256b MACsec engines for Layer2 data encryption

MACsec engines for Layer2 data encryption Segment Routing (SRV6) for advanced traffic engineering and service chaining

Enhanced network telemetry and intelligence for actionable metadata exports

56Gbps PAM4 SerDes supporting port speeds up to 400Gbps

Flexible I/O speeds 1G/2.5/5/10/25/50/100/400G

Availability

The Prestera DX 7300 series of switches are available now.

For more information about the new Prestera DX 7300 family, please visit the Marvell Carrier Switching web page.

