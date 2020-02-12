Marvell Launches Industry's Lowest Power Automotive Ethernet PHY

"Marvell's new family of automotive Ethernet PHYs achieves robust performance and exceeds automotive electromagnetic interference requirements in noisy environments with very low-power dissipation and pin compatibility to the previous generation 100BASE-T1 PHY," said Amir Bar-Niv, vice president of marketing, Automotive Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "This makes the new lowest power PHY an optimal choice for low-power deployments in telematic control, instrumentation cluster, ADAS and audio amplifier applications."

In addition to low-power capability, the second generation PHY also leverages existing designs, ensuring backwards pin compatibly to previous solutions already in production; as well as supports the OPEN Alliance TC10 Sleep Mode - enabling a universal wake-up and sleep signal to save power when not in use.

Bar-Niv continued: "As the connected car trend continues to gather pace and more technologies are designed into vehicles, the 100BASE-T1 PHYs will become increasingly crucial in Ethernet-based vehicle networks to securely connect the multiple endpoints required to transfer all of the data, while also protecting vehicles from malicious attacks or compromises to the data streamed in the vehicle."

The Marvell 88Q1110/88Q1111 is currently sampling.

For more information, please visit https://www.marvell.com/products/automotive/ethernet.html.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

