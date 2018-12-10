Marvell Named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Marvell, with more than 10,000 patents, was recognized for its deep culture of innovation and robust intellectual property achievements. This honor reflects Marvell's mission to develop industry-leading technologies to process, move, store, and secure the world's data faster and more reliably. Placement on the list has become a standard measure for innovation across the world and is recognized as a significant achievement for those who are named.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator for the seventh year in a row," said Kelvin Vivian, Director, Assistant General Counsel, IP Development, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "At Marvell, we continue to stay committed to providing the world's best infrastructure solutions that enable our customers to drive innovations in enterprise, data center, carrier, automotive and consumer applications."

Dan Videtto, President, Derwent at Clarivate Analytics, noted, "Marvell's seven consecutive wins as a Top 100 Global Innovator show that Marvell is consistently meeting its customers' and partners' needs through a sound intellectual property strategy. This is especially important as their customers face design challenges caused by the continuous influx of data and stringent network demands."

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators methodology is based on four principle criteria: overall patent volume, patent application-to-grant success rate, global reach of the portfolio and patent influence as evidenced by citations. The peer-reviewed methodology was executed using Clarivate solutions including Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI). The index provides editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data, and is trusted by more than 40 patent offices worldwide.

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators of this year come from three continents and 12 countries/regions.

To view the full list and report on the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2018-2019 program, go to http://www.top100innovators.com.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate™ Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

