Marvell Receives Cisco 2020 Excellence in Quality and GSM Supplier of the Year Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2020 Excellence in Quality and the Cisco 2020 GSM Supplier of the Year. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). For the first time in 29 years, the SAE was virtual, and aired on Cisco TV last month.

The Excellence in Quality award recognizes Marvell for displaying the highest quality standards, practices, and methodologies in their products and processes, and differentiating through their quality management systems and alignment to Cisco's strategies and values.

Cisco's GSM Supplier of the Year award honors Marvell for demonstrating excellence in all of Cisco's core performance areas – quality, technology, flexibility and productivity, and exceeding expectations to support the success of Cisco and its customers.

"This year's theme, 'Together We Connect The World,' highlights the critical role that Cisco's supply chain plays in enabling collaboration and proximity among people and businesses in today's environment," said Jeff Purnell, vice president, Global Supplier Management, Cisco. "Delivering Cisco's incredible technology at speed and scale requires excellence at every level of our supply chain, both from individual suppliers and partners, and across the cohesive, end-to-end network. We continue to see the incredible agility and responsiveness of our suppliers and partners, and welcome this annual opportunity to recognize and appreciate their contributions at Cisco."

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners, and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain

