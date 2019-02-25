Marvell Showcases Suite of Industry-Leading Network Infrastructure Solutions at Mobile World Congress

With the massive increase of connected devices, voice/data creation and machine-to-machine traffic, existing network bandwidths are under tremendous stress. Evolutions in Wi-Fi 6, LTE-A, 5GNR as well as changes to the topology of wired networks will enable dramatically new applications ranging from smart cities to automated factories to virtual reality to on-demand data infrastructure.

"Marvell's end-to-end network platform builds on a decade of innovation in 3G and 4G, ensuring that Marvell is well-positioned to capitalize in the 5G era," said Raj Singh, senior vice president and general manager of the Infrastructure Processor Group at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "We are excited to demonstrate our capabilities at Mobile World Congress and help our carrier partners solve the intensifying demands on their networks."

Marvell is the ideal choice for building and expanding next generation networks. To learn more please join us at Mobile World Congress in Hall 2, Booth 2M61. Specific demonstrations include:

Innovating in Cellular Deployments

Facebook/TIP OpenCellular Base Station with Wi-Fi 6 Backhaul to MEC: the latest version of the OpenCellular eNodeB featuring the Marvell LTE baseband processor, Wi-Fi 6 backhaul engine, protocol stack software and edge compute processor.

Enabling Smart Homes, Factories and Cities

Narrowband IoT Base Station: an OEM-designed platform focused on NB-IoT vertical use cases.

Cutting the Cord - Fixed Wireless Access

Multi-carrier Micro Cell: a base station supporting up to three independent carriers that may be aggregated for higher bandwidth and operate in unlicensed or lightly-licensed bands including CBRS.

5G Ready Disaggregated and Virtualized Radio Access Network

3GPP Split Stack Implementations Cloud RAN Network Topology: a complete disaggregated Radio Access Network infrastructure featuring Marvell baseband, switch and server processors.

To learn more about our network infrastructure solutions, please visit www.marvell.com/solutions/carrier/.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

