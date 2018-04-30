Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-844-647-5488 or 1-615-247-0258, passcode 1449837. The call will be webcast by Thomson Reuters and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the call until Friday, June 8, 2018.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, networking, and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

