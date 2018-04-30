Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Conference Call
Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-844-647-5488 or 1-615-247-0258, passcode 1449837.  The call will be webcast by Thomson Reuters and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the call until Friday, June 8, 2018. 

About Marvell 
Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, networking, and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
T. Peter Andrew
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-group-ltd-announces-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-of-fiscal-2019-financial-results-300639328.html

SOURCE Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

