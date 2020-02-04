Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-844-647-5488 or 1-615-247-0258, passcode 3670507. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the call until Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

