Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Changes 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To Virtual-Only Format Due To Global Pandemic Conditions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced today it will host its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, May 15, 2020, are entitled to participate in and vote at the meeting, which will be hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRVL2020 . To be admitted to the meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials, voting instruction card or proxy card.

Please note that the proxy card, voting instruction card and notice of internet availability of proxy materials included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Marvell urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action because of this announcement.

Shareholders can find additional details about participating, voting and submitting questions virtually at the meeting in the additional proxy materials that Marvell filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found on our Investor Relations page of our website investor.marvell.com . Additional information regarding the meeting will be set forth in the general rules of conduct for the meeting, which can be viewed during the meeting at the virtual meeting website.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

Related Links

http://www.marvell.com

