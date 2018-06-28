Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in storage, networking and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of July 9, 2018.

About Marvell
Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, networking and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

Marvell@ and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For Further Information Contact:
T. Peter Andrew
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
ir@marvell.com
(408) 222-0777

 

