Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Sep 20, 2019, 09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2019.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com.

