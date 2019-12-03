Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Marvell completed the acquisition of Aquantia Corp. ("Aquantia") on September 19, 2019 (the "acquisition date"), approximately 6 weeks before the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Marvell's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 include the results of Aquantia from the acquisition date, while prior periods presented do not.

Subsequent to Marvell's third quarter end, on November 5, 2019, Marvell completed the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor ("Avera"), the Application Specific Integrated Circuit ("ASIC") business of GlobalFoundries.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $662 million, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on August 29, 2019. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $(83) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $112 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $66 million.

"Marvell delivered solid results for the third quarter and I am pleased that our storage business grew sequentially led by a strong performance from our enterprise and datacenter products. In addition, we ramped our first 5G product shipments in volume, successfully responding to our customer's aggressive schedule requests, ahead of the plan we had laid out early this year," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "We also recently completed the strategic acquisitions of Aquantia, a pioneer in multi-gig ethernet, and Avera, a leader in custom ASICs. These acquisitions broaden our technology portfolio for infrastructure customers and expand our addressable market by approximately $4 billion."

Marvell's fourth quarter guidance includes expected results from the Aquantia and Avera acquisitions for the full quarter. This guidance also includes expected results for the full quarter from the Wi-Fi Connectivity Business. Once the Wi-Fi Connectivity Business is divested to NXP, Marvell will update its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. Marvell's fourth quarter guidance also takes into account the U.S. Government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be $750 million +/- 3%.

+/- 3%. GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 45.5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 62%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $445 million to $455 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $315 million to $320 million .

to . GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.23) to $(0.17) per share.

to per share. Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.15 to $0.19 per share.

Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with the Aquantia acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges, resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, a non-GAAP tax rate of 4.5% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;

Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;

Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and

Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. Marvell expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from Marvell's non-GAAP net income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the proposed divestiture of Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP will not be completed; the risk that the company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of Aquantia Corp. and the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) business of GLOBALFOUNDRIES and the divestiture to NXP (collectively, the "Transactions"); the effect of the consummation of the Transactions on the company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the Transactions; the ability of Marvell to successfully integrate operations and product lines related to the acquisitions; the ability of Marvell to implement its plans, forecasts, and other expectations with respect to the Transactions and realize the anticipated synergies and cost savings in the time frame anticipated or at all; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, bans and tariffs; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; Marvell's ability to define, design and develop products for the 5G market; Marvell's ability to market its 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where Marvell operates and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that Marvell currently enjoys; the risk of downturns in the highly cyclical semiconductor industry; Marvell's dependence upon the storage and networking markets, which are highly cyclical and intensely competitive; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; Marvell's dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; Marvell's ability and the ability of its customers to successfully compete in the markets in which it serves; Marvell's reliance on independent foundries and subcontractors for the manufacture, assembly and testing of its products; Marvell's ability and its customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors; Marvell's ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; Marvell's ability to scale its operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; the effects of any other potential acquisitions, divestitures or investments; Marvell's ability to protect its intellectual property; Marvell's maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of Marvell's major customers; and other risks detailed in Marvell's SEC filings from time to time. For other factors that could cause Marvell's results to vary from expectations, please see the risk factors identified in Marvell's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019 as filed with the SEC on September 4, 2019, and other factors detailed from time to time in Marvell's filings with the SEC. Marvell undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the Company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019

November 3,

2018

November 2,

2019

November 3,

2018 Net revenue

$ 662,470



$ 656,568



$ 851,051



$ 1,981,490



$ 2,120,992

Cost of goods sold

322,403



305,866



467,464



929,293



984,602

Gross profit

340,067



350,702



383,587



1,052,197



1,136,390























Operating expenses:



















Research and development

267,781



266,354



264,888



801,002



657,907

Selling, general and administrative

118,993



113,990



112,178



342,988



318,192

Restructuring related charges

14,802



16,586



27,031



37,070



64,013

Total operating expenses

401,576



396,930



404,097



1,181,060



1,040,112

Operating income (loss)

(61,509)



(46,228)



(20,510)



(128,863)



96,278

Interest income

1,092



1,077



1,046



3,437



10,690

Interest expense

(21,241)



(20,531)



(22,370)



(62,975)



(38,409)

Other income (loss), net

689



(2,197)



(2,628)



(1,624)



(3,858)

Interest and other income (loss), net

(19,460)



(21,651)



(23,952)



(61,162)



(31,577)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(80,969)



(67,879)



(44,462)



(190,025)



64,701

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,532



(10,548)



9,305



(1,743)



(16,903)

Net income (loss)

(82,501)



(57,331)



(53,767)



(188,282)



81,604























Net income (loss) per share — Basic:

$ (0.12)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.14























Net income (loss) per share — Diluted:

$ (0.12)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.14























Weighted average shares:



















Basic

668,178



663,603



657,519



667,184



569,031

Diluted

668,178



663,603



657,519



667,184



578,872



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





November 2,

2019

February 2,

2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 438,369



$ 582,410

Accounts receivable, net

495,216



493,122

Inventories

308,299



276,005

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

43,789



43,721

Assets held for sale

600,893



—

Total current assets

1,886,566



1,395,258

Property and equipment, net

316,214



318,978

Goodwill

5,161,312



5,494,505

Acquired intangible assets, net

2,500,215



2,560,682

Other non-current assets

438,955



247,329

Total assets

$ 10,303,262



$ 10,016,752











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 212,955



$ 185,362

Accrued liabilities

305,827



335,509

Accrued employee compensation

130,062



115,925

Liabilities held for sale

5,610



—

Total current liabilities

654,454



636,796

Long-term debt

2,036,441



1,732,699

Non-current income taxes payable

48,136



59,221

Deferred tax liabilities

214,492



246,252

Other non-current liabilities

183,921



35,374

Total liabilities

3,137,444



2,710,342











Shareholders' equity:







Common shares

1,341



1,317

Additional paid-in capital

6,355,723



6,188,598

Accumulated other comprehensive income

37



—

Retained earnings

808,717



1,116,495

Total shareholders' equity

7,165,818



7,306,410

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 10,303,262



$ 10,016,752



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



November 2,

2019

November 3,

2018

November 2,

2019

November 3,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ (82,501)



$ (53,767)



$ (188,282)



$ 81,604

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

40,508



39,259



126,747



86,356

Share-based compensation

66,762



50,240



189,036



133,484

Amortization and write off of acquired intangible assets

92,760



78,691



253,467



104,630

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisition

3,316



102,842



3,316



125,775

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discounts

1,181



2,217



4,040



9,290

Restructuring related impairment charges

6,146



9,888



16,243



11,881

Other expense, net

2,574



1,771



4,590



5,402

Deferred income taxes

(10,275)



(6,261)



(7,901)



(27,675)

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(32,002)



(10,948)



8,374



(59,697)

Inventories

(39,276)



(5,007)



(30,602)



1,859

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,046)



7,630



(11,039)



(11,874)

Accounts payable

8,304



22,531



30,801



22,260

Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities

(26,141)



39,691



(106,258)



27,730

Accrued employee compensation

37,193



20,617



11,927



(20,922)

Net cash provided by operating activities

65,503



299,394



304,459



490,103

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of available-for-sale securities

—



—



—



(14,956)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

18,832



—



18,832



623,896

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

—



—



—



187,985

Purchases of time deposits

—



—



—



(25,000)

Maturities of time deposits

—



25,000



—



175,000

Purchases of technology licenses

(414)



(9,918)



(1,936)



(11,181)

Purchases of property and equipment

(20,742)



(12,646)



(62,935)



(47,035)

Cash payment for acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(477,579)



—



(477,579)



(2,649,465)

Other, net

(1,404)



(4,007)



(1,793)



(7,534)

Net cash used in investing activities

(481,307)



(1,571)



(525,411)



(1,768,290)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Repurchases of common stock

—



(53,969)



(64,272)



(53,969)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

21,795



16,192



103,109



60,772

Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement

(19,220)



(8,915)



(80,862)



(45,691)

Dividend payments to shareholders

(40,140)



(39,411)



(119,496)



(108,592)

Payments on technology license obligations

(28,889)



(23,003)



(57,213)



(52,481)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

350,000



—



350,000



1,892,605

Principal payments of debt

—



(75,000)



(50,000)



(681,128)

Payment of equity and debt financing costs

—



(2,115)



—



(11,550)

Other, net

(2,869)



—



(4,355)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities

280,677



(186,221)



76,911



999,966

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(135,127)



111,602



(144,041)



(278,221)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

573,496



498,659



582,410



888,482

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 438,369



$ 610,261



$ 438,369



$ 610,261



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019

November 3,

2018

November 2,

2019

November 3,

2018 GAAP gross profit:

$ 340,067



$ 350,702



$ 383,587



$ 1,052,197



$ 1,136,390

Special items:



















Share-based compensation

3,990



3,662



2,429



10,578



9,082

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

72,146



61,132



57,594



193,184



76,577

Other cost of goods sold (a)

4,758



—



105,841



5,208



128,774

Total special items

80,894



64,794



165,864



208,970



214,433

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 420,961



$ 415,496



$ 549,451



$ 1,261,167



$ 1,350,823























GAAP gross margin

51.3 %

53.4 %

45.1 %

53.1 %

53.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin

63.5 %

63.3 %

64.6 %

63.6 %

63.7 %

































































Total GAAP operating expenses

$ 401,576



$ 396,930



$ 404,097



$ 1,181,060



$ 1,040,112

Special items:



















Share-based compensation

(63,375)



(60,014)



(47,811)



(179,061)



(138,433)

Restructuring related charges (b)

(14,802)



(16,585)



(27,031)



(37,070)



(64,013)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(20,614)



(19,835)



(21,098)



(60,283)



(28,053)

Other operating expenses (c)

(19,495)



(20,676)



(11,222)



(46,740)



(54,703)

Total special items

(118,286)



(117,110)



(107,162)



(323,154)



(285,202)

Total non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 283,290



$ 279,820



$ 296,935



$ 857,906



$ 754,910



































































GAAP operating margin

(9.3) %

(7.0) %

(2.4) %

(6.5) %

4.5 % Other cost of goods sold (a)

0.7 %

— %

12.4 %

0.3 %

6.1 % Share-based compensation

10.2 %

9.7 %

5.9 %

9.6 %

7.0 % Restructuring related charges (b)

2.2 %

2.5 %

3.2 %

1.9 %

3.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

14.0 %

12.3 %

9.2 %

12.8 %

4.9 % Other operating expenses (c)

3.0 %

3.2 %

1.4 %

2.3 %

2.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin

20.8 %

20.7 %

29.7 %

20.4 %

28.1 %

















































































































































































































GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (19,460)



$ (21,651)



$ (23,952)



$ (61,162)



$ (31,577)

Special items:



















Restructuring related items (d)

(946)



75



1,491



(1,209)



(142)

Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)

—



—



850



458



6,954

Deal costs (f)

496



1,009



—



1,505



—

Total special items

(450)



1,084



2,341



754



6,812

Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (19,910)



$ (20,567)



$ (21,611)



$ (60,408)



$ (24,765)



































































GAAP net income (loss)

$ (82,501)



$ (57,331)



$ (53,767)



$ (188,282)



$ 81,604

Special items:



















Other cost of goods sold (a)

4,758



—



105,841



5,208



128,774

Share-based compensation

67,365



63,676



50,240



189,639



147,515

Restructuring related charges in operating expenses (b)

14,802



16,585



27,031



37,070



64,013

Restructuring related items in interest and other income, net (d)

(946)



75



1,491



(1,209)



(142)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

92,760



80,967



78,692



253,467



104,630

Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)

—



—



850



458



6,954

Transaction costs included in interest and other income, net (f)

496



1,009



—



1,505



—

Other operating expenses (c)

19,495



20,676



11,222



46,740



54,703

Pre-tax total special items

198,730



182,988



275,367



532,878



506,447

Other income tax effects and adjustments (g)

(3,773)



(15,728)



55



(17,177)



(39,763)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 112,456



$ 109,929



$ 221,655



$ 327,419



$ 548,288



































































Weighted average shares — basic

668,178



663,603



657,519



667,184



569,031

Weighted average shares — diluted

668,178



663,603



657,519



667,184



578,872























GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.12)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.14

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (h)

$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.33



$ 0.48



$ 0.95







(a) Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of the Aquantia inventory fair value adjustment in 2019, amortization of the Cavium inventory fair value adjustment in 2018, as well as charges for past intellectual property licensing matters. (b) Restructuring related charges include employee severance, facilities related costs, and impairment of equipment and other assets. (c) Other operating expenses include Cavium, Aquantia, and Avera merger costs. (d) Interest and other income, net, includes restructuring related items such as foreign currency remeasurement associated with restructuring related accruals. (e) Write-off of debt issuance costs is associated with the partial term loan repayment. (f) Costs incurred in connection with preparation of the impending divestiture of the Wi-Fi Connectivity business. (g) Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 4.5% for the three months ended August 3, 2019 and the three and nine months ended November 2, 2019, and based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 4% for the three and nine months ended November 3, 2018. (h) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended November 2, 2019, August 3, 2019 and November 3, 2018 was calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) of 679,345, 675,755 shares and 665,752 shares, respectively, due to the non-GAAP net income reported in the respective period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the nine months ended November 2, 2019 was calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) of 678,986 shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported in the period.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)









Outlook for Three Months Ended February 1, 2020 GAAP revenue $750 +/- 3% Special items: — Non-GAAP revenue $750 +/- 3%



GAAP gross margin 45.5% Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.3% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16.2% Non-GAAP gross margin 62%



Total GAAP operating expenses $445 - $455 Special items:

Share-based compensation 65 Restructuring related charges 23 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23 Other operating expenses 22 Total non-GAAP operating expenses $315 - $320







GAAP diluted net loss per share $(0.23) - $(0.17) Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.21 Restructuring related charges in operating expenses 0.04 Other operating expenses 0.03 Other income tax effects and adjustments (0.01) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.15 - $0.19

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands)







Three Months Ended

% Change

November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019

November 3,

2018

YoY

QoQ Networking (1) $ 329,962



$ 329,605



$ 398,424



(17) %

— % Storage (2) 287,708



274,905



406,822



(29) %

5 % Total Core 617,670



604,510



805,246



(23) %

2 % Other (3) 44,800



52,058



45,805



(2) %

(14) % Total Revenue $ 662,470



$ 656,568



$ 851,051



(22) %

1 %



Three Months Ended % of Total November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019

November 3,

2018 Networking (1) 50 %

50 %

47 % Storage (2) 43 %

42 %

48 % Total Core 93 %

92 %

95 % Other (3) 7 %

8 %

5 % Total Revenue 100 %

100 %

100 %





(1) Networking products are comprised primarily of Ethernet Switches, Ethernet Transceivers, Ethernet NICs, Embedded Communication Processors, Automotive Ethernet, Security Adapters and Processors as well as WiFi Connectivity products. In addition, this grouping includes a few legacy product lines in which we no longer invest, but will generate revenue for several years. (2) Storage products are comprised primarily of HDD and SSD Controllers, Fibre Channel Adapters and Data Center Storage Solutions. (3) Other products are comprised primarily of Printer Solutions, Application Processors and others.

