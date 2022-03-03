Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, ended January 29, 2022.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.343 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on December 2, 2021. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $429 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $346 million.

Net revenue for fiscal 2022 was $4.462 billion. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2022 was $(421) million, or $(0.53) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $1.279 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share.

"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, growing 11 percent sequentially and 68 percent year over year, exceeding the midpoint of guidance. The Marvell team continued to rack up design wins, securing additional sockets at key customers leveraging our advanced technology platforms," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "Revenue grew in all five of our end markets in the fourth quarter, with strong contributions from cloud, 5G and auto, which together represented 40% of total revenue. In addition, our enterprise networking end market has become another growth pillar, with revenue increasing 64% year over year, driven by our content gains and share increases, as enterprises continue to transform their infrastructure to address the needs of a more flexible, hybrid workforce."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Net revenue is expected to be $1.425 billion +/- 3%.

+/- 3%. GAAP gross margin is expected to be 49.6% to 50.6%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 65% to 66%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $667 million to $677 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $430 million to $435 million .

to . Basic weighted-average shares outstanding are expected to be 848 million.

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding are expected to be 863 million.

GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.01 +/- $0.04 per share.

+/- per share. Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.51 +/- $0.03 per share.

GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency, and excludes tax deductions and benefits from acquired tax loss and credit carryforwards and changes in valuation allowance on acquired deferred tax assets. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; acquisitions; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, a non-GAAP tax rate of 5.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;

Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;

Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and

Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would," "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the transactions with Inphi and Innovium on a timely basis, including as a result of our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Marvell, Inphi and Innovium or due to unexpected costs or liabilities as a result of the transactions; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; risks related to the rapid growth of the Company; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted, and may continue to impact our business and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by COVID-19, including as a result of restrictions that may be imposed by us or third parties, resulting in worker absenteeism, turnover, quarantines and restrictions on our employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, COVID-19 could have on the liquidity and financial condition of us and our customers and suppliers, including any impact on the ability to meet contractual obligations; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly and testing of our products; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to define, design and develop products for the Cloud and 5G markets; our ability to secure design wins from our customers and prospective customers; our ability to market our 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the stockholder dilution and other effects on us from, and our ability to complete (on a timely basis or at all) and realize the anticipated benefits of, announced or future acquisitions, divestitures and investments; cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors, including inflation and volatility in foreign exchange rates; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry; risks related to our debt obligations; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; risk related to our ESG program; our dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; our ability to accurately categorize our products by end markets; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect our business described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



January 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

January 30,

2021

January 29,

2022

January 30,

2021 Net revenue

$ 1,342,978

$ 1,211,245

$ 797,819

$ 4,462,383

$ 2,968,900 Cost of goods sold

656,544

623,425

376,687

2,398,158

1,480,550 Gross profit

686,434

587,820

421,132

2,064,225

1,488,350





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

399,269

371,894

260,380

1,424,306

1,072,740 Selling, general and administrative

251,212

243,406

116,918

955,245

467,240 Legal settlement (a)

—

—

36,000

—

36,000 Restructuring related charges

1,301

5,861

9,570

32,342

170,759 Total operating expenses

651,782

621,161

422,868

2,411,893

1,746,739 Operating income (loss)

34,652

(33,341)

(1,736)

(347,668)

(258,389) Interest income

189

189

356

750

2,599 Interest expense

(34,963)

(35,423)

(20,733)

(139,341)

(69,264) Other income (loss), net

2,196

999

(727)

2,764

2,886 Interest and other income (loss), net

(32,578)

(34,235)

(21,104)

(135,827)

(63,779) Income (loss) before income taxes

2,074

(67,576)

(22,840)

(483,495)

(322,168) Benefit for income taxes

(4,094)

(5,044)

(39,376)

(62,461)

(44,870) Net income (loss)

$ 6,168

$ (62,532)

$ 16,536

$ (421,034)

$ (277,298)





















Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.01

$ (0.08)

$ 0.02

$ (0.53)

$ (0.41)





















Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.01

$ (0.08)

$ 0.02

$ (0.53)

$ (0.41)





















Weighted average shares:



















Basic

844,419

828,635

673,529

796,855

668,772 Diluted

862,062

828,635

687,959

796,855

668,772



(a) Represents a legal settlement relating to a commercial agreement.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)















January 29,

2022

January 30,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 613,533

$ 748,467 Accounts receivable, net

1,048,583

536,668 Inventories

720,331

268,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

111,003

63,782 Total current assets

2,493,450

1,617,145 Property and equipment, net

462,773

326,125 Goodwill

11,511,129

5,336,961 Acquired intangible assets, net

6,153,422

2,270,700 Deferred tax assets

493,508

672,424 Other non-current assets

994,315

541,569 Total assets

$ 22,108,597

$ 10,764,924









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 461,509

$ 252,419 Accrued liabilities

622,561

435,616 Accrued employee compensation

241,306

189,421 Short-term debt

63,166

199,641 Total current liabilities

1,388,542

1,077,097 Long-term debt

4,484,811

993,170 Other non-current liabilities

533,147

258,853 Total liabilities

6,406,500

2,329,120









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

1,692

1,350 Additional paid-in capital

14,209,047

6,331,013 Retained earnings

1,491,358

2,103,441 Total stockholders' equity

15,702,097

8,435,804 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 22,108,597

$ 10,764,924

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



January 29, 2022

January 30,

2021

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 6,168

$ 16,536

$ (421,034)

$ (277,298) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

76,257

47,990

265,934

197,912 Share-based compensation

134,757

59,479

460,679

241,539 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

294,784

109,682

979,377

443,616 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions

3,243

—

194,273

17,284 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discounts

2,526

6,809

21,557

10,026 Restructuring related impairment charges

995

7,344

6,200

130,903 Deferred income taxes

(26,324)

(39,906)

(93,894)

(39,491) Other expense, net

9,110

5,475

69,163

24,923 Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(67,635)

(46,397)

(409,079)

(44,322) Inventories

(91,211)

96

(291,886)

29,913 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(96,467)

(32,942)

(161,806)

(41,634) Accounts payable

(631)

4,895

93,157

39,663 Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities

84,152

17,795

77,148

44,612 Accrued employee compensation

16,599

1,439

29,579

39,641 Net cash provided by operating activities

346,323

158,295

819,368

817,287 Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of technology licenses

(8,426)

(4,232)

(17,797)

(12,708) Purchases of property and equipment

(38,841)

(18,556)

(169,324)

(106,798) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,207)

—

(3,554,936)

— Other, net

(616)

(361)

(3,073)

(138) Net cash used in investing activities

(63,090)

(23,149)

(3,745,130)

(119,644) Cash flows from financing activities:















Repurchases of common stock

—

—

—

(25,202) Proceeds from employee stock plans

41,700

36,145

84,484

86,635 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement

(136,656)

(25,468)

(305,657)

(108,094) Dividend payments to stockholders

(50,731)

(40,463)

(191,049)

(160,574) Payments on technology license obligations

(36,577)

(23,224)

(134,435)

(100,018) Proceeds from issuance of debt

90,000

—

3,896,096

— Principal payments of debt

(100,938)

(150,000)

(526,876)

(250,000) Payment for repurchases and settlement of convertible notes

—

—

(181,207)

— Proceeds from capped calls

—

—

160,319

— Payment of equity and debt financing costs

—

(15,710)

(11,850)

(38,023) Other, net

—

—

1,003

(1,504) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(193,202)

(218,720)

2,790,828

(596,780) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

90,031

(83,574)

(134,934)

100,863 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

523,502

832,041

748,467

647,604 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 613,533

$ 748,467

$ 613,533

$ 748,467

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



January 29,

2022

October 30, 2021

January 30,

2021

January 29,

2022

January 30,

2021 GAAP gross profit:

$ 686,434

$ 587,820

$ 421,132

$ 2,064,225

$ 1,488,350 Special items:



















Share-based compensation

9,243

9,370

4,265

31,081

16,320 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

178,725

169,691

83,327

609,481

338,197 Other cost of goods sold (a)

2,490

21,470

796

193,523

35,284 Total special items

190,458

200,531

88,388

834,085

389,801 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 876,892

$ 788,351

$ 509,520

$ 2,898,310

$ 1,878,151





















GAAP gross margin

51.1 %

48.5 %

52.8 %

46.3 %

50.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin

65.3 %

65.1 %

63.9 %

64.9 %

63.3 %

































































Total GAAP operating expenses

$ 651,782

$ 621,161

$ 422,868

$ 2,411,893

$ 1,746,739 Special items:



















Share-based compensation

(125,514)

(109,720)

(55,214)

(446,464)

(225,219) Restructuring related charges (b)

(1,301)

(5,861)

(9,570)

(32,342)

(170,759) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(116,059)

(109,591)

(26,355)

(369,896)

(105,419) Legal settlement (c)

—

—

(36,000)

—

(36,000) Other operating expenses (d)

(19,043)

(25,460)

(12,480)

(130,135)

(49,498) Total special items

(261,917)

(250,632)

(139,619)

(978,837)

(586,895) Total non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 389,865

$ 370,529

$ 283,249

$ 1,433,056

$ 1,159,844

































































GAAP operating margin

2.6 %

(2.8) %

(0.2) %

(7.8) %

(8.7) % Other cost of goods sold (a)

0.2 %

1.8 %

0.1 %

4.3 %

1.2 % Share-based compensation

10.0 %

9.8 %

7.5 %

10.7 %

8.1 % Restructuring related charges (b)

0.1 %

0.5 %

1.2 %

0.7 %

5.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

22.0 %

23.1 %

13.7 %

21.9 %

14.9 % Legal settlement (c)

— %

— %

4.5 %

— %

1.2 % Other operating expenses (d)

1.4 %

2.1 %

1.6 %

3.0 %

1.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin

36.3 %

34.5 %

28.4 %

32.8 %

24.2 %

































































GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (32,578)

$ (34,235)

$ (21,104)

$ (135,827)

$ (63,779) Special items:



















Debt issuance related costs and other (e)

(3,196)

(98)

6,017

16,629

5,902 Total special items

(3,196)

(98)

6,017

16,629

5,902 Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (35,774)

$ (34,333)

$ (15,087)

$ (119,198)

$ (57,877)

































































GAAP net income (loss)

$ 6,168

$ (62,532)

$ 16,536

$ (421,034)

$ (277,298) Special items:



















Other cost of goods sold (a)

2,490

21,470

796

193,523

35,284 Share-based compensation

134,757

119,090

59,479

477,545

241,539 Restructuring related charges (b)

1,301

5,861

9,570

32,342

170,759 Legal settlement (c)

—

—

36,000

—

36,000 Other operating expenses (d)

19,043

25,460

12,480

130,135

49,498 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

294,784

279,282

109,682

979,377

443,616 Debt issuance related costs and other (e)

(3,196)

(98)

6,017

16,629

5,902 Pre-tax total special items

449,179

451,065

234,024

1,829,551

982,598 Other income tax effects and adjustments (f)

(26,657)

(24,218)

(49,936)

(129,763)

(77,893) Non-GAAP net income

$ 428,690

$ 364,315

$ 200,624

$ 1,278,754

$ 627,407

































































GAAP weighted average shares — basic

844,419

828,635

673,529

796,855

668,772 GAAP weighted average shares — diluted

862,062

828,635

687,959

796,855

668,772 Non-GAAP weighted average shares — diluted (g)

862,062

845,937

687,959

813,094

679,944





















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.08)

$ 0.02

$ (0.53)

$ (0.41) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.50

$ 0.43

$ 0.29

$ 1.57

$ 0.92





(a) Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments.



(b) Restructuring and other related items include asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, facilities related charges, and other.



(c) Represents a legal settlement relating to a commercial agreement.



(d) Other operating expenses include integration and merger costs associated with acquisitions.



(e) Debt issuance related costs and other includes the partial term loan repayment and bridge financing.



(f) Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0%.



(g) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)









Outlook for Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 GAAP net revenue $1,425 +/- 3% Special items: — Non-GAAP net revenue $1,425 +/- 3%



GAAP gross margin 49.6% - 50.6% Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.7% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12.9% Other costs of goods sold 1.8% Non-GAAP gross margin 65% - 66%



Total GAAP operating expenses $667 - $677 Special items:

Share-based compensation 121 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 99 Restructuring related charges 4 Other operating expenses 15 Total non-GAAP operating expenses $430 - $435







GAAP diluted net income per share $0.01 +/- $0.04 Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.33 Other cost of goods sold 0.03 Other operating expenses 0.02 Other income tax effects and adjustments (0.03) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.51 +/- $0.03

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)

Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) carrier infrastructure, (iii) enterprise networking, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:

End market Customer products and applications Data center • Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems • Cloud and on-premise ethernet switching • Cloud and on-premise network-attached storage (NAS) • Cloud and on-premise servers • Cloud and on-premise storage area networks • Cloud and on-premise storage systems • Data center interconnect (DCI) Carrier infrastructure • Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs) • Ethernet switches • Optical transport systems • Routers • Wireless radio access network (RAN) systems Enterprise networking • Campus and small medium enterprise routers • Campus and small medium enterprise ethernet switches • Campus and small medium enterprise wireless access points (WAPs) • Network appliances (firewalls, and load balancers) • Workstations Consumer • Broadband gateways and routers • Gaming consoles • Home data storage • Home wireless access points (WAPs) • Personal Computers (PCs) • Printers • Set-top boxes Automotive/industrial • Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) • Autonomous vehicles (AV) • In-vehicle networking • Industrial ethernet switches • United States military and government solutions • Video surveillance

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)



Three Months Ended

% Change Revenue by End Market (In thousands) January 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

January 30,

2021

YoY

QoQ Data center $ 574,108

$ 499,748

$ 269,180

113 %

15 % Carrier infrastructure 241,047

215,108

166,258

45 %

12 % Enterprise networking 262,950

247,210

160,719

64 %

6 % Consumer 185,404

182,535

167,697

11 %

2 % Automotive/industrial 79,469

66,644

33,965

134 %

19 % Total Net Revenue $ 1,342,978

$ 1,211,245

$ 797,819

68 %

11 %











Three Months Ended Revenue by End Market % of Total







January 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

January 30,

2021 Data center







43 %

41 %

34 % Carrier infrastructure







18 %

18 %

21 % Enterprise networking







19 %

20 %

20 % Consumer







14 %

15 %

21 % Automotive/industrial







6 %

6 %

4 % Total Net Revenue







100 %

100 %

100 %

